Broncos get to double digits in win column with sweep of Wilber-Clatonia
WILBER – The Centennial Broncos only allowed the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines to only score 32 points in three games Tuesday night as they completed the three-game sweep in Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball action.
The Broncos improved to 10-6 with the 25-13, 25-13, 25-6 win over the hosts.
The Centennial front line hammered 40 kills to just 13 for the Wolverines as junior Jaycee Stuhr was 19 of 21 with 12 kills. Senior Kaitlyn Fehlhafer was 20 of 20 with 11 kills and junior Kate Hirschfeld finished the match with nine kills on 16 of 18 swings.
As a team the Broncos were 75 of 82 as compared to 62 of 74 for the Wolverines.
Centennial had seven team aces as junior Kiley Rathjen finished with four and Stuhr also led the way at the net with two ace blocks. Rathjen was the team leader in digs with 12, while Hirschfeld and Ascha Utter had eight each.
Rathjen also led the Broncos in set assists with 35 on 64 of 65 attempts.
The Wolverines’ Abby Rezny had nine set assists. Valerie Johnson led the way in digs with 10 and Alissa Vlasek and Aspen Oliver had three ace blocks.
The Broncos return to action Saturday at the Adams Central Invite.
Teams competing include Boone Central/Newman Grove, Centennial, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fillmore Central, Sandy Creek, Superior and Adams Central.
No. 6-rated Fillmore Central girls drop both matches in home triangular
GENEVA – After losing just once in its previous 11 matches, the Class C-2 No. 6-rated Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team dropped both games of a home triangular on Tuesday night in Geneva.
The Panthers hosted a pair of tough opponents in C-2 No. 3 Thayer Central and D-2 No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson. Thayer Central beat Fillmore, 2-0, with scores of 25-14, 25-13 while Lawrence-Nelson picked up a 2-1 victory behind marks of 26-28, 26-24, 25-18.
Fillmore Central falls to 12-6 on the season and will compete at the Adams Central Invite in Hastings on Saturday.
Thayer Central 2,
Fillmore Central 0
Macy Scott and Lexi Theis led the Panthers with three kills each while Scott also had the most set assists with five and Theis four. Regis University (Colo.) volleyball commit Halle Theis had the most digs in the match with six.
Lawrence-Nelson 2,
Fillmore Central 1
Halle Theis recorded a team-high 12 kills, 16 digs and four solo blocks for the Panthers in the hard-fought match. Lexi Theis was right behind her with nine kills while both Erin Schmidt and Scott both added five. Lexi Theis dished out 19 assists while Scott had 12.
