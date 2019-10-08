Football
Cross County defense swarms East Butler as Cougars earn road win
DWIGHT – Behind a strong performance from Christian Rystrom, Colton Nuttelman and the rest of the defense, the Cross County Cougars went on the road and beat the East Butler Tigers, 18-16, Friday night in in Dwight.
Both Rystrom and Nuttelman racked up a team-high 11 tackles for a Cross County defense that held East Butler to just two touchdowns and 73 total yards in the game. The Cougars also picked off three passes, with Carter Seim recording two and Isaac Noyd one.
The Cougars’ offense did its part, too, as Noyd rushed for 71 physical yards and one touchdown on 23 carries while also catching a scoring pass from quarterback Cael Lundstrom, who went 9 of 13 for 85 yards through the air. Noyd ended his night with five catches for 68 yards.
Cross County led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 12-8 at halftime. After a scoreless third, the Cougars tacked on one more touchdowns and were able to hold the Tigers enough on defense, only allowing them to score once.
Landen Berck was the second-leading rusher for the Cougars with 56 yards on 14 touches. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.
Rounding out the leading tacklers for Cross County included Seim with seven stops and three others – Berck, Colby Bolton and Thomas Harrington-Newton – with six.
Heartland can’t find the end zone in loss to Nebraska Christian
HENDERSON – The Nebraska Christian Eagles took a lead in the first quarter and never gave it up Friday night on the road against the Heartland Huskies in Henderson.
Nebraska Christian improved to 4-1 on the season with the 24-0 shutout win. Heartland drops its third straight game and falls to 2-3 before this Friday’s contest in Shelton (0-5).
Nebraska Christian took a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter from a 16-yard pass, which proved to be the only scoring in the opening half. The Eagles went on to score once in the third, a 3-yard run, and twice in the fourth thanks to scoring runs of 28 and 2 yards.
Heartland was outrushed 219-46 in the game. Nolan Boehr led the Huskies on the ground with 38 yards on nine carries. No one else gained more than seven yards rushing for Heartland.
Boehr also led the defense with 15 tackles while Jackson Stebbing was right behind him with 13 and Josh Quiring 12. Both Kale Wetjen and Cord Spencer racked up 11 stops.
Panthers get gridiron lesson in Aurora
AURORA – The Aurora Huskies evened their season record at 3-3 and moved to 2-0 in district action with a 46-0 win over the Fillmore Central Panthers on Friday night in Class C-1 action.
The Aurora defense held the Panthers to 19 yards rushing and minus-2 yards passing in the game for a total of 17 total yards.
The Huskies ran 61 plays on offense to 34 for the Panthers.
Fillmore Central junior Jacob Stoner ran the ball six times for 56 yards and completed one of eight passes for minus-2 yards.
Defensively, the Panthers were led by Koby Head with 18 tackles. Carson Tatro added 13 and both Brock Tatro and Parker Uldrich had 12 stops each.
Fillmore Central’s Connor Asche, Dakota Nun and Uldrich each were credited with one sack.
Fillmore Central (3-3) will travel to Milford next Friday.
Behind Brees and Gierhan, Centennial hands North Bend Central first loss
UTICA – On a rainy night in Utica on Friday, the Centennial Broncos broke a three-game losing streak with a 40-25 win over the North Bend Central Tigers by the final score of 40-25 in C2-4 district action.
North Bend (5-1) led at the end of the first quarter, 8-7, but the Broncos took the lead away with a 6-3 second stanza to earn a 13-11 halftime lead.
Centennial put up 27 second-half points to 14 for the Tigers, who dropped their first game of the season.
The Broncos’ ground game churned out 238 yards with senior Davon Brees leading the way with 141 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts.
Junior quarterback Cooper Gierhan ran the ball for 97 yards on 22 rushing attempts and scored four touchdowns. Gierhan was 6 of 11 passing of 84 yards and one interception.
The Tigers made their living through the air as senior quarterback Austin Endorf was 20 of 38 for 255 yards and three touchdowns. His leading receiver, Breckin Peters, hauled in 12 catches for 161 yards and two scores.
The Tigers had just 18 yards rushing on 23 attempts, as Ethan Mullally ran the ball 11 times for 66 yards.
Centennial’s defense was led by Jayden Hartshorn and Caleb Horne with six stops each, while Gierhan, Joel Bargen and Justin Slawnyk recorded four tackles each.
Hartshorn had two sacks for minus-26 yards, while Jared Bailey and Carson Fehlhafer had one sack each.
Centennial (3-3) will travel to undefeated and No. 7-rated Shelby-Rising City on Friday night.
North Bend (6-1)
8 3 7 7 – 25
Centennial (3-3)
7 6 14 13 – 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.