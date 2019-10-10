Volleyball
Papik, Sluka lead Exeter-Milligan in sweep of Nebraska Lutheran
MILLIGAN – Behind a team-high 10 kills from Jaiden Papik and seven ace serves from Anna Sluka, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves swept the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Tuesday night with scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-18.
Exeter-Milligan improved to 9-10 on the season while Lutheran drops to 7-14.
The Timberwolves racked up 32 kills in the win. Outside of Papik’s night, Cammie Harrison added eight kills while Cameran Jansky had seven. Emma Olsen dished out 22 assists.
Exeter-Milligan had a great night at the service line as well, as Jansky and Kiah Songster both had four aces to go along with Sluka’s seven. Sluka also led the defense in digs with nine.
Exeter-Milligan will host a triangular with Dorchester (8-11) and Cross County (15-7) on Thursday.
Fillmore Central girls topple Class D-1 No. 1 Diller-Odell
ODELL – Fillmore Central head volleyball coach Dawn Temme knew it would take a total team effort Tuesday night as the Fillmore Central Panthers traveled to Odell to take on the undefeated and top-rated team in Class D-1, the Diller-Odell Griffins.
Fillmore Central jumped out to a 2-1 lead before the Griffins won the fourth set, 25-23, forcing a fifth.
In the fifth set the Panthers prevailed by the score of 15-12 and improved their season record to 16-7 with the 3-2 win.
Diller-Odell took a 1-0 lead as it won the first set 25-23, but back-to-back 25-19 wins gave the Panthers a 2-1 advantage.
Senior Halle Theis and sophomore sister Lexi Theis combined for 13 and 12 kills, respectively, while senior Erin Schmidt added five and Abby Nichols four.
A two-setter rotation was led by senior Macy Scott with 23 set assists, while Lexi Theis had 15 and also chipped in with nine digs.
Halle Theis led the team with 21 digs and Scott and Rhiannon Shaner added 16 and 15, respectively. Scott served up three aces and Nichols had two.
“The girls came out and played really well against a good team,” Temme said. “They focused on what they needed to do to pick up a huge win. It was a total team effort.”
Fillmore Central is back home Thursday when it hosts Sandy Creek.
Heartland tops Giltner in three, drops two-setter to Doniphan-Trumbull
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies volleyball team put a mark on each side of the win-loss column on Tuesday night as it earned a split at its home triangular.
The Huskies lost to the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals 25-19, 25-23, but were able to win a tough three-setter against Giltner 17-25, 26-24, 25-23.
The Huskies move to 9-9 on the year with the split and travel to Class C-2 rated Superior on Thursday.
Doniphan-Trumbull 2, Heartland 0
Heartland slammed 26 team kills with six each from Gabi Siebert and Allison Kroeker. Picking up four kills each were seniors Rhianna Wilhelm and Kalea Wetjen. As a team, the Huskies finished 98 of 111.
The team’s only two ace serves came from Wetjen and Kroeker, while Wetjen also led the way at the net with four blocks.
On defense Cassidy Siebert had 15 digs while Kroeker had 12 and Wetjen nine.
Both Wilhelm (45-45) and Gabi Siebert (43-44) had 11 set assists.
Heartland 2, Giltner 1
The Huskies got down 1-0, but fought back with two tough wins in the second and third sets.
Heartland hammered 38 team kills, led by Wilhelm with 11 on 32 of 34 swings, while Kroeker was 28 of 31. Kroeker also added nine kills.
As a team the Huskies were 123 of 133.
Heartland had eight ace serves as Wilhelm, Grace Janzen and Cassidy Siebert all had two each.
Both Wilhelm and Gabi Siebert led the way with 15 digs each, while Wetjen added 13 and Kroeker 12.
High Plains girls split home triangular
POLK – The High Plains Storm volleyball team split two matches at home in Polk Tuesday night. The Storm beat Hampton 2-1, but couldn’t get anything going against Class D-1 No. 9-rated Meridian, losing 2-0.
High Plains got the victory over Hampton behind scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-17. Meridian got past the Storm with scores of 25-18, 25-19. Against Meridian, High Plains was led offensively by Brianna Wilshusen’s seven kills while Kenna Morris chipped in with five and Brook Bannister three. Lindsi Hughes dished out 12 assists.
Hampton also fell 2-0 (25-11, 26-24) to Meridian.
High Plains now sits at 13-9 on the season while Hampton drops to 6-17.
Dukes sweep Lexington, get swept by Adams Central
HASTINGS – The Adams Central Patriots welcomed the York Dukes and Lexington Minutemaids on Tuesday night for Central Conference regular season volleyball action.
York opened up with the host Patriots (12-11) and dropped both games in the best-of-three format by the scores of 26-24, 25-21.
The Dukes, however, fought back in the second game as they defeated Lexington (9-16) in straight sets, 25-18, 25-12.
York will stay on the road as it travels to Milford tonight with the game scheduled for a 7 p.m. first serve.
Golf
Heartland girls qualify two for state golf
LINCOLN – The Heartland Huskies girls golf team competed at its district tournament on Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln.
Two Heartland players qualified for state: Elizabeth Mestl and Maddie Miller. Mestl placed second individually with an 86 while Miller shot a 100 and was seventh.
Taylor Van Ostrand from Lincoln Christian placed first with an 83. Heartland’s team of Miller, Josie McCormick, Mestl and Lilly Carr missed qualifying for state by one stroke.
The Huskies will travel to Lake Maloney Golf Course for the Class C state tournament next week in North Platte.
