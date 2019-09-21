Softball
Centennial softball beats Blue River, but not Malcolm
MALCOLM – The Class C No. 2-rated Centennial Broncos softball team split a pair of games at the Blue River triangular in Malcolm on Thursday.
Centennial got past Blue River, winning 11-3, but fell to C No. 6 Malcolm, 12-3.
Centennial (13-7) will compete at the Arlington Invite on Saturday. The Broncos will begin action at 10:45 a.m. against Columbus Lakeview (1-11).
Polk County earns split at St. Cecilia triangular
HASTINGS – The Polk County Slammers softball team split its two games at the Hastings St. Cecilia triangular on Thursday.
Polk County beat another York News-Times’ coverage area team in the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers, 8-7, but fell to the host St. Cecilia Hawkettes, 13-0.
Polk County’s season record stands at 4-11 before the Slammers head to the David City Invite on Saturday.
FC/EM/F dropped both games on Thursday, including a 15-5 decision to St. Cecilia. The Panthers are 6-14 and will compete at the Blue River triangular on Monday with St. Paul.
