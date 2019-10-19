Volleyball
Centennial gets sweep over David City teams
UTICA-The Centennial Broncos volleyball team improved to 16-9 on Thursday night as they defeated both David City Aquinas and David City Public in triangular action at Centennial.
The Broncos swept the Aquinas Monarchs 25-22 and 25-22 and had a little more difficult time with the David City Scouts, losing the first set 29-27 and bouncing back in the next two for wins of 25-19 and 25-19.
Centennial 2, Aquinas 0
The Broncos recorded 23 kills with Kaitlyn Fehlhafer and Kate Hirschfeld lead that attack at the net with 10 and nine kills respectively.
As a team the Broncos were 48 of 63 with 23 kills.
The service game was paced by Lexus Prochaska with five aces; Fehlhafer added six blocks and Prochaska and Hirschfeld had eight and seven digs respectively.
In setting, Kiley Rathjen was 53 of 54 with 19 set assists.
No individual or team stats were available for the David City win.
Centennial will host the Heartland Huskies on Monday night in first round action of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament at 6:30 p.m.
Cougars send out message to CRC Tournament field
STROMSBURG- The Cross County Cougars Thursday night’s home triangular with D-1 No. 8 Meridian and D-2 No. 10 Giltner was an open door for Cross County to send out a message to the rest of the Crossroads Conference Tournament field.
The Cougars didn’t miss out on the opportunity as the message was delivered loud and clear.
Cross County improved to 21-7 with the sweep on both the Meridian Mustangs and the Giltner Hornets.
After a three game slump, the Cougars have now reeled off six straight wins heading into the Crossroads Conference Tournament that gets underway today at York High School.
The Cougars defeated the Mustangs 32-30 and 25-10 and followed that win up with a 25-19 and 25-18 win over the Hornets.
Cross County head coach Autumn Capler said these wins came at a great time.
“Huge wins for us last night, especially going into conference this weekend. We’ve been in a little slump that we’ve had to work through and last night was the first night of games that we felt, as a team, we were back to playing the level we want to be playing,” said Capler.
“What perfect timing, right! I was really pleased with our overall defense. We changed a few things and I felt the girls implemented it well. We were strong and aggressive at the net and that was a big game changer for us. Hopefully we keep it rolling this weekend.”
Cross County 2, Meridian 0
The first set was the tone setter as the Cougars outlasted the Meridian girls 32-30.
After that the Cougars with momentum clearly on their side won the second game pretty easily for the sweep.
The Cougars offense was set up by senior setter Amanda Giannou who had 21 set assists on 27 of the Cougars kills.
Leading the hitter was juniors Cortlyn Schaefer with 11 kills and Erica Stratman with eight.
Both Stratman and Chloe Sandall combined for 10 stuff blocks, five each in the win.
Schaefer, Katie Kopetzky, Giannou and Stratman all had one service ace, while Schaefer led the team with 14 digs and Kopetzky had nine.
Cross County 2, Giltner 0
The Cougars made good on 42 of 53 swings at the net as they were led again by Schaefer who was 14 of 16 with 10 kills, just three less than the entire Giltner team. Sandall chipped in with four kills, while Stratman patrolled the net with four blocks.
Giltner’s Sydney Janzen led the Hornets with four kills and as a team Giltner was 47 of 59 overall.
Giltner had six ace serves with two from Amanda Whisenhand, while the Cougars were charted with eight as Giannou led the way with five.
The senior also went 34 of 34 setting with 13 assists.
Giltner’s trio of Janzen, Cassidy Tompkin and Sydni Watson each had seven digs, while Kopetzky led the Cougars with 11.
Cross County (21-7) will open Crossroads Conference Tournament play as the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 13 McCool Junction at 3 p.m. today in the main gym at York High School.
The winner of that game will face the winner of the East Butler-Exeter-Milligan game at 5 p.m. in the main gym.
Meridian (18-7) takes on the winner of the Hampton-High Plains game at 4 p.m. in the YHS auxiliary gym.
Giltner (17-8) will face the winner of the Shelby-Rising City game at 5 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.
All games on Monday and Tuesday will be played at the York City Auditorium.
Exeter-Milligan wins the first of two matchups with East Butler
BRAINARD-Just before the start of the Crossroads Conference Tournament, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves climbed above the .500 mark with a 2-0 win over the East Butler Tigers on Thursday night.
This is the first of two meetings this week with the Timberwolves and the Tigers, as those same two teams will play today at 2 p.m. to open the CRC Tournament at York High School.
Exeter-Milligan (12-11) defeated the Tigers (6-20) by the scores of 25-18, 25-9 and 26-24.
The Timberwolves were led at the net by Jaiden Papik who was 23 of 25 with eight kills, while Cammie Harrison added seven winners and Anna Sluka chipped in with six.
Both Sluka and Papik finished with 1o digs, while Papik also served up seven aces of the 12 recorded by the Timberwolves.
Sophomore Emma Olsen had 20 set assists and Alexis Turrubiates had three blocks, two of those solo stuffs.
East Butler got four kills each from Katie and Lexi Haney, while Lexi led the team with 12 digs and as team the Tigers served up five aces.
In setting, Kailyn Hummel was 29 of 30 with six set assists.
The winner of the East Butler-Exeter-Milligan on Saturday will face the winner of the Cross County-McCool Junction game at 5 p.m.
Heartland stumbles in first set, but defeats Sutton 3-1
HENDERSON- Both the Heartland Huskies and the Sutton Fillies came into Thursday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference regular season matchup looking to get above .500 as both teams were 11-11.
Sutton delivered the first blow winning the first set 25-17, but it was all Huskies after that as they took the next three sets by the scores of 25-10, 25-22 and 25-12 to improve to 12-11 as the SNC Tournament is set to get underway next week.
The Huskies front line was relentless as they pounded 44 kills on 121 of 136 swings. Senior Kalea Wetjen had 10 kills on 21 of 25 attacks, she also had two blocks.
Another senior Rhianna Wilhelm was 19 of 23 with eight kills, she also added for ace serves; 21 digs and she had 17 set assists.
Senior Allison Kroeker had eight kills and 13 digs; Cassidy Siebert finished with four ace serves and 19 digs; Gabrielle Siebert had 18 assists and 15 digs and Grace Janzen finished with 13 digs.
No stats were available for the Fillies.
Heartland will face Centennial on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial in the opening round of the SNC Tournament.
Rough going for Storm at home tri
POLK – The elite of the Class D2 volleyball world was in Polk on Thursday night as the No. 1 Lawrence-Nelson Raiders and the No. 2 BDS Eagles were in town for the High Plains Storm Triangular.
The No. 2 BDS team defeated High Plains 25-14 and 25-14, and followed that up with a 25-20 and 25-14 win over the Raiders.
Lawrence-Nelson got past the Storm by the final scores of 25-13 and 25-11.
Lawrence-Nelson 2, High Plains 0
The Storm managed only five kills against the Raiders as Brianna Wilshusen led the team with two.
L-N had 23 in the match and was led by Karigan Drudick with nine.
The only ace serves for the Storm were from Kenzie Wruble and Brooke Bannister, while Wilshusen added six digs and Lindsi Hughes three set assists.
The Raiders had eight ace serves with Hallie Epley recording six and Taylor Harrington was the team leader in both assist with 16 and digs with seven. Also with seven digs was Allison Miller.
BDS 2, High Plains 0
High Plains was 31 of 38 on the attack against the No. 2 Eagles as Wilshusen and Bannister each had five kills for the Storm.
Wilshusen led the way with six digs; Kenna Morris added five and Hailey Lindburg four.
Hughes had 10 set assists.
BDS (22-3) was led by Regan Alfs with nine kills and Macy Kamler added six.
At the net Taylor Sliva had 2 ½ blocks and a team high four ace serves.
In setting, Jordan led the way with 11 assists while Alfs chipped in with nine.
High Plains faces Hampton at 2 p.m. today with the winner to take on the No. 3 seed Meridian Mustangs at 4 p.m.
