Volleyball
Cross County girls stay undefeated
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team keeps rolling.
The Cougars hosted the Friend Bulldogs in Stromsburg on Thursday night and got the victory by sweep behind scores of 25-12, 25-13, 25-9. Cross County stays undefeated on the season at 4-0 and will host a triangular on Tuesday with Heartland Lutheran (4-6) and McCool Junction (1-7).
Cross County racked up 31 kills in the win over Friend, led by Cortlyn Shaefer’s seven. Schaefer, a junior, also had four ace serves and six digs. Amanda Giannou quarterbacked the offense with 20 assists.
Giannou, Erica Stratman and freshman Jayden Fellows all chipped in with five kills while Talia Nienhueser and Chloe Sandell both had three.
Cross County had it going from the service line, too, against Friend with 23 aces. Savannah Anderson led everyone with eight aces while Statman and the aforementioned Schaefer both had four. Katie Kopetzky, Giannou and Mackenzie Nuttelman all connected on two. Nuttelman also led the defense with seven digs.
Fillmore Central girls win third straight match
DEWITT – After starting the season 2-3, the Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team has rattled off three straight wins after Thursday night’s sweep on the road at Tri County.
Fillmore Central (5-3) won the match easily with scores of 25-17, 25-7, 25-8. Next up for the Panthers is the Sandy Creek Invite on Saturday.
Against Tri County, Fillmore was led offensively by Erin Schmidt, who knocked down 13 kills. Halle Theis chipped in with seven kills while Lexi Theis was right behind her with six. Abby Nichols collected four kills.
Dishing out the assists on Thursday were Macy Scott and Lexi Theis. Scott had 14 assists while Theis had 13.
In the serving department, Lexi Theis was tops on the team with four aces.
Defensively, Halle Theis had the most digs with 11 while Schmidt provided a wall at the net, recording six solo blocks.
“Our starters did a good job of serving aggressively,” Fillmore Central head coach Dawn Temme said. “We got some of our younger girls quality playing time.”
Hampton can’t snap losing streak in Dorchester
DORCHESTER – After a couple of triangulars against tough competition, the Hampton Hawks volleyball team has now lost four straight matches.
Hampton dropped to 3-6 this season after losing both its matches Thursday on the road at the Dorchester triangular to Giltner and the host Longhorns.
Giltner, the No. 5-rated team in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-2 ratings, handed the Hawks a 2-0 loss with scores of 25-17, 25-11. Against Dorchester, Hampton fell 2-0 behind marks of 25-20, 25-21.
No statistics were available for Hampton, which looks to turn the tide Saturday at a tournament in Loomis.
Heartland girls suffer first loss to No. 3-rated Thayer Central
HEBRON – The Heartland Huskies volleyball team has enjoyed a great start to the season in winning its first three matches. That streak came to an end, however, Thursday night on the road in Hebron to a tough Thayer Central Titans squad.
Thayer Central, undefeated at 7-0 and rated No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, swept Heartland behind scores of 25-16, 25-20, 25-19. With the loss, Heartland drops to 3-1 and will travel to Geneva on Tuesday to face Fillmore Central (5-3).
Thayer Central recorded 36 kills Thursday night while Heartland had 34. The Huskies were led offensively by Kalea Wetjen, who had a team-high nine kills. Cassidy Siebert chipped in with seven kills while Allison Kroeker had six and Rhianna Wilhelm five. Wilhelm dished out 19 set assists.
Defensively, Kroeker and Wilhelm got under 21 digs while Siebert had 18 and Grace Janzen 16. Wetjen had the most blocks with two.
High Plains girls fall to Nebraska Christian in Central City
CENTRAL CITY – The High Plains Storm volleyball team dropped to 1-3 on the season Thursday night with a 3-0 loss on the road in Central City to the undefeated Nebraska Christian Eagles (6-0).
High Plains recorded 17 kills and was led offensively by junior Brianna Wilshusen, who had nine kills. Senior Kenna Morris added six kills. Senior Lindsi Hughes dished out seven assists.
Defensively, freshman Hailey Lindburg had six digs.
High Plains will try to get back in the winning column Saturday at a tournament in Elba.
York volleyball earns split in Wahoo
WAHOO – The York Dukes volleyball team improved to 2-3 on the season with a split at the Bishop Neumann triangular in Wahoo Thursday night.
York beat Ralston 2-1 behind scores of 25-11, 25-27, 25-17 but fell to the host Cavs 2-1 via scores of 25-17, 30-32, 23-25.
No statistics were available for the Dukes.
York travels right back to Wahoo on Saturday for the Bishop Neumann Invite. Other teams competing include Battle Creek (5-0), Beatrice (2-3), Bennington (1-8), Douglas County West (5-1), Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (5-2) and Omaha Gross (6-2).
Softball
FC/EM/F softball drops both contests in Freeman
FREEMAN – After a stretch where the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers softball program won five straight games, the team has gone through a rough patch, which continued Thursday at the Freeman triangular.
FC/EM/F lost both of its games against Wilber-Clatonia, 7-3, and host Freeman, 8-0. The Panthers, who dropped to 5-10 on the season, will look to turn things around Saturday at the Cozad Invite and snap a six-game losing streak.
Freeman 8, FC/EM/F 0
In the loss to Freeman, FC/EM/F was outhit 9-2 and couldn’t generate a run in the game. Caitlin Murphy and Georgia Meyer were the only ones to record a hit, both singles.
The game was a scoreless tie until the bottom of the third inning when Freeman took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double. The host Falcons would end up scoring two more runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Jacy Schlueter and Vanessa Lukes both saw action in the circle for FC/EM/F. Schlueter gave up only three earned runs and five hits while striking out two and walking one.
“For four innings we played like we had been practicing all week; pitching strikes, catching the ball and staying mentally focused,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We made two errors on the same leadoff batter to start the fifth and had some untimely mental lapses. We can’t overcome those moments right now because runs have been really difficult to come by.
“Either we give in or compete and fight for each other.”
Wilber-Clatonia 7, FC/EM/F 3
The Panther offense was outhit 11-7 in the game with the Wolverines. FC/EM/F led once at 1-0 thanks to an RBI from Caitlin Sharkey in the first, but it was short-lived as Wilber tied things up in the bottom of the second.
Wilber went on to plate two runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-2 edge heading into the fifth.
FC/EM/F tried to rally in the sixth, but could only score one run to cut its deficit to 7-3.
Schlueter, who also had two singles at the plate, struck out four while walking five. She gave up seven earned runs and 11 hits.
Megan Rumery also recorded two singles for the Panthers.
“We played better this game but I’m still frustrated with our lack of progress,” Lauby said. “I fully expected to be playing much better by this time of the year, therefore, I’m not doing a good enough job teaching them what it takes to win these games. No excuses, we need to get back to work and embrace the challenges facing us.”
Polk County girls’ comeback falls short
ORD – The Polk County Slammers softball team trailed 9-2 after four innings Thursday night in Ord. But instead of lying down, the Slammers did the opposite and rallied against the host Chanticleers.
The comeback fell just short, however, as Ord escaped its home diamond with an 11-10 win. With the loss, Polk County drops to 3-8 on the season before heading to Kearney on Tuesday to compete in a triangular with host Kearney Catholic (7-3) and Blue Hill (4-8).
Polk County scored twice in the top of the fifth and added six more in the sixth, which gave the Slammers a 10-9 lead. But Ord wound up answering.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Chanticleers (2-11) plated two runs to earn the win.
Polk County was led offensively by Josi Noble, who had a team-high four hits, including a triple. Both Avery Hanson and Christina Rystrom connected on three hits while Mae Valish had two. In the RBI department, Valish had three while two others – Rystrom and Hanson – recorded two.
Taylor Carlson and Rystrom both saw action in the circle for Polk County. Carlson threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up just two earned runs while striking out six batters with one walk. Rystrom pitched three frames and struck out two with two walks.
