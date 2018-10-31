Volleyball
Thayer Central ends Fillmore Central’s season
HASTINGS – The Class C2-3 subdistrict at Adams Central High School is one of the toughest in all of C-2 with three teams in the top 16 of the wildcard points.
The No. 1 seed and No. 2 rated Superior Wildcats and the No. 2 seed and No. 5 ranked Thayer Central Titans were both placed in the district.
The Fillmore Central Panthers came in with a record of 17-9 and opened the subdistrict taking on the Titans.
The Panthers battled hard, but in the end it was a three-game sweep with the Titans winning 25-22, 25-17 and 25-16.
Fillmore ends its year with a record of 17-10 and has a lot to look forward to next season.
“We had a great season,” first-year head coach Dawn Temme said. “We have a young team with a lot of talent coming back next year.”
The Thayer Central front line made life tough on the Panthers as Halle Theis had seven kills and Erin Schmidt five.
Thayer Central hammered 46 in the win with Emily Welch leading the way with 18 while both Maddison Williams and Katelyn Richarson had nine each.
Theis added 15 digs and had one solo and one assist in the blocks category.
Schmidt recorded four solo blocks and two assists while Macy Scott had a team-high 12 set assists. Lexi Theis had five digs and five assists.
The Titans dug up 60 balls with Welch leading with 17. Jasa Wiedel led the team in set assists with 42 on 89 of 90 and she also added 12 digs.
Hampton advances to D2-6 final with sweep of Red Cloud
FAIRFIELD – The Hampton Hawks are not quite ready for the basketball season just yet.
On Monday night they kept their hopes alive of a district appearance on Saturday with a 3-0 win over the Red Cloud Warriors in the D2-6 subdistrict at Sandy Creek High School.
Hampton won by the scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-20 and will have faced the Kenesaw Blue Devils on Tuesday night for the subdistrict title.
The Hawks were led by senior Jacey Klassen, who hammered 19 kills on 30 of 36 swings. In serving the senior was 9 of 12 with three aces and also added five digs and one ace block.
Picking up seven kills was Lydia Dose. The Hawks got five from Zaya Stuart and also had one ace block while Jaylen Arndt was 38 of 39 setting with 18 assists. Lexi Wolinski finished 42 of 44 with 16 assists.
In the digs department, area leader Alexis Gyhra finished with 15. Both Wolinski and Joy Bamesberger had two ace serves each.
High Plains can’t get past Fullerton
DAVID CITY – The Fullerton Warriors ended the High Plains volleyball season Monday night at Aquinas High School in David City by sweeping the Storm behind scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 in the Class D1-5 subdistrict.
Brianna Wilshusen led the Storm with 10 kills and three blocks in the loss. Brooke Bannister chipped in with five kills while Shelby Warnick had two. Lindsi Hughes handed out 19 set assists.
Defensively, Kenna Morris and Delaney Carlstrom both had seven digs while two others – Wilshusen and Bannister – both got under five.
McCool volleyball’s season comes to an end in Geneva
GENEVA – The McCool Junction Mustangs volleyball team’s season came to an end Monday night in the Class D1-3 subdistrict with a 3-0 loss to Meridian at Fillmore Central High School in Geneva.
Meridian advanced to the subdistrict final against Heartland, which was played last night. The Mustangs lost their match by scores of 25-15, 25-11, 25-9. McCool’s final record stands at 15-13.
McCool pounded 24 kills in the match and was led by Jillian Stark, who totaled 10. Stark also recorded team highs in services aces (two) and blocks (seven).
Hadley Wiemer and Ashley Schulz each chipped in with four kills while Olivia Johnson added three. Morgan Pinneo dished out 15 set assists.
Defensively Wiemer led the way with nine digs while Schulz had seven and Pinneo six.