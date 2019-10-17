Volleyball
Exeter-Milligan girls earn quick sweep in Polk
POLK – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team made quick work of the High Plains Storm Tuesday night on the road in Polk, earning a win via sweep behind scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-17.
With the victory, Exeter-Milligan improves to 11-11 while High Plains drops to 13-10. The Timberwolves will travel to face the East Butler Tigers (6-19) on Thursday while the Storm hosts a Thursday night triangular and welcomes a couple of strong opponents in Class D-2 No. 1-rated Lawrence-Nelson (21-3) and No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (20-3).
Exeter-Milligan racked up 39 kills in the match against High Plains and was led offensively by Cameran Jansky, who had a team-high 10 kills. Emma Olsen dished out 34 set assists.
Others that were big contributors for the Timberwolves included Jaiden Papik with nine kills and both Anna Sluka and Cammie Harrison with eight.
Joana Melchert had the most ace serves with four while Harrison chipped in with three.
Defensively, Sluka led the way in the digs department with 15 while Harrison was right behind her with 11.
“They played a quick game that we couldn’t quite keep up with,” High Plains head coach Rachel Hermansen said. “They were able to put a hand on almost every ball, which really challenged our hitting. Our blocking game tonight, however, was really great. We had a handful of blocks, as well as some really great touches that got them out of system.”
Three Heartland girls rack up double-digit kills in win
HENDERSON – Three players recorded double-digit kills in the Heartland Huskies’ 3-2 win over the David City Scouts in Henderson on Tuesday night.
Heartland got the win via scores of 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 22-20. The Huskies improved to 11-11 on the season and will host Sutton (11-11) in Henderson on Thursday.
Allison Kroeker led the Heartland attack with 13 kills while Rhianna Wilhelm added 11 and Kalea Wetjen 10. Others that chipped in offensively included Cassidy Siebert with nine kills and Gabi Siebert with eight.
The Huskies were quite successful at the service line with 15 ace serves. Wetjen had the best night in that area with seven aces.
Wilhelm had the most assists with 28 while Gabi Siebert had 16.
Defensively, Wilhelm led the Huskies with 24 digs while Cassidy Siebert got under 23 and Grace Janzen 21. Wetjen wasn’t too far behind, either, with 20.
Cross County girls win both matches at own triangular
STROMSBURG – After two wins at its own triangular on Tuesday night, the Cross County Cougars volleyball team has won three straight and now sits at 18-7 this season.
Cross County beat Shelton 2-0 behind scores of 25-20, 25-14, then took down Hampton 2-0 with marks of 26-24, 25-18.
Cross County will host another triangular on Thursday night, welcoming a pair of rated opponents in Class D-1 No. 8 Meridian (18-5) and D-2 No. 10 Giltner (16-7).
