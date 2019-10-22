Football
Centennial tops David City for third win a row
UTICA – The David City Scouts landed the first blow when Clayton Denker scored on a 57-yard run in the first quarter against the Centennial Broncos on Friday night in prep football action.
Before the Scouts would score again, however, the Broncos had built a 20-6 lead on their way to a 33-14 win over the Scouts in district play.
After winning its first two games of the season, then dropping three straight, the Centennial crew has reeled off three consecutive wins to move to 5-3 on the year.
With only one game remaining against Twin River at home this Friday night, the Broncos have put themselves into a great position to possibly host a first-round Class C-2 playoff game.
A 17-yard run by senior Caleb Horne and a 40-yard pass from quarterback Cooper Gierhan to Horne gave Centennial a 13-6 halftime lead.
David City was not going to go away easily, however, as after a 1-yard Gierhan run made it 20-6, Denker broke free on a 45-yarder to cut the Broncos’ lead to 20-14.
Two fourth-quarter scores by Centennial secured the team’s fifth win.
Gierhan hooked up with Horne on a 78-yard strike while Davon Brees, who ran for 102 yards, scored on a 45-yard run to put the Broncos up three scores.
Gierhan was 9 of 14 passing for 180 yards and Horne had four receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Brees’ 102 yards came on 19 carries while Gierhan had 14 carries for 53 yards.
Defensively the team was led by Brees with 13 tackles, while Justin Slawnyk and Carson Fehlhafer each added five. Fehlhafer also recorded a fumble recovery and Brees blocked a punt.
David City (3-5)
6 0 8 0 –14
Centennial (5-3)
7 6 7 13 – 33
Class D-1 No. 10 Fullerton powers past Heartland
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies played the Class D-1 No. 10-rated Fullerton Warriors tough in the first quarter Friday night in Henderson, trailing by only one score at 6-0.
But the Warriors showed why they are a rated team, keeping its foot on the gas along the way to a 54-14 win. The loss drops Heartland to 2-5 while Fullerton improves to 6-1.
Fullerton outrushed Heartland 257-163 in the game. Nolan Boehr led the Huskies on the ground with 87 rushing yards while Kale Wetjen added 26 yards and Jackson Stebbing 14.
Stebbing scored a 37-yard fumble return in the third quarter that cut his team’s deficit to 30-8. Stebbing also led the defense with 13 tackles while both Wetjen and Jared Nunnenkamp recorded 12 stops.
Heartland’s final score of the contest came in the fourth, when Devyn Bell broke free for a 38-yard touchdown run.
Heartland will host D-1 No. 8 Ravenna (6-1) on Friday night.
Van Housen, Soule, Boden lead Osceola-High Plains to fourth straight win
DWIGHT – Behind 438 rushing yards and six touchdowns, the Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs beat the East Butler Tigers 57-22 on the road Friday night in Dwight.
After a competitive opening quarter where Osceola-High Plains led just 16-14, the Stormdogs blew the game open.
The Stormdogs went on to outscore East Butler 19-0 in the second quarter and 14-0 in the third along the way to the lopsided win. Osceola-High Plains improves to 5-2 before a home matchup with Nebraska Lutheran (2-5) this Friday.
Osceola-High Plains’ Keaton Van Housen led the rushing attack with 186 yards and two touchdowns while his senior teammate Dylan Soule had 140 yards and two scores. Senior running back Carter Boden chipped in with 36 rushing yards and found the end zone twice as well.
Central City shuts out Fillmore Central
CENTRAL CITY – For the fourth game this season, the Fillmore Central Panthers football team has been shut out.
Fillmore dropped to 3-5 on the season after losing 49-0 on the road to the Central City Bison. Central City led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and 22-0 at halftime.
The Panthers gained 194 total yards in the loss, rushing for 94. Jake Stoner led the team with 21 carries for 82 yards. Carson Tatro was the top receiver with seven catches for 79 yards.
Defensively, Koby Head racked up a team-high 12 tackles while Parker Uldrich was right behind him with 11 and Tatro nine.
Fillmore will try to find the win column this Friday against Fairbury (4-4) at home in Geneva.
