Football
Centennial rolls into Class C-2 state playoffs
UTICA – The Twin River Titans led after the first 12 minutes on Friday night, but by the time halftime rolled around the Centennial Broncos were up by two scores and well on their way to their sixth win of the year.
Centennial (6-3) put up 14 more points in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 34-7, and each team added a fourth-quarter score in the C2-4 district game that the Broncos won 40-15.
Junior quarterback Cooper Gierhan hit 12 of 18 passes for 201 yards and one score, while senior running back Davon Brees carried the ball 19 times for 140 yards and four touchdowns.
Brees opened the scoring on a 15-yard run. The Titans’ Carter Frenzen scored on a 22-yard run and Nolan Raemakers’ point after gave the visitors from Nance County a 7-6 lead.
Gierhan’s 61-yard toss to Caleb Horne and Brees’ 1-yard run put the hosts on top 20-7 at the break.
Brees added runs of 1 and 8 yards in the third quarter as the Broncos built their lead to 34-7 through the first 36 minutes.
A Mike Nisly 1-yard run capped the Broncos’ scoring, while Lucas Cook went 63 yards to cap the Titans’.
Centennial also had 284 yards rushing for a total offense of 494, while Twin River rolled up 242 on the ground and 48 through the passing lanes for 290.
Frenzen led the ground game with 83 yards on 18 carries, while Cook had 81 yards on six totes.
Horne led the Broncos’ receiving crew with six catches for 155 yards, while Chase Buhl hauled in three for the Titans covering just 9 yards.
On defense, Centennial’s Ryan Payne recorded seven tackles while Brees added six. Six other Broncos were charted with three each.
Centennial (6-3) will travel to Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) on Friday night in the first round of the Class C-2 state playoffs.
Twin River (3-6)
7 0 0 8 – 15
Centennial (6-3)
6 14 14 6 – 40
Fillmore Central can’t stop Fairbury, sees its season end
FAIRBURY – The Fairbury Jeffs scored six of their seven touchdowns on rushes inside the 10-yard line Friday night along the way to a 48-6 win over the Fillmore Central Panthers in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Fairbury racked up 356 total yards in the game, rushing for 279 and passing for 77, and had its defense hold the Fillmore Central offense to just 186 yards for the game, all of which came on the ground.
Fairbury led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-6 at halftime. Fillmore’s lone score came on a 3-yard run by Jacob Stoner with four minutes left in the half.
The Jeffs continued to find success in the second half, scoring a pair of 1-yard runs in the third that pumped their lead to 42-6.
Fillmore ends its season at 3-6 and on a four-game losing streak. Fairbury improved to 5-4 on the year and saw its season end also.
Osceola-High Plains rushes for 11 touchdowns in blowout win
OSCEOLA – The Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs ran all over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights early and often Friday night in Osceola and earned an 84-36 blowout win before heading into the Class D-1 state playoffs this Thursday.
Osceola-High Plains racked up 507 total yards and rushed for 467 with 11 touchdowns against the Knights, who ended their season at 2-6. The Stormdogs improve to 6-2 and will host Elkhorn Valley (4-4) Thursday in Clarks at 4 p.m. Osceola-High Plains has played and already beaten Elkhorn Valley once this season, back on Sept. 20, by the score of 55-46.
Keaton Van Housen led the Stormdogs with 279 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 17 carries. Isaiah Zelasney chipped in with 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Dylan Soule had 36 yards and two scores as well. Both Tanner Wood and Carter Boden found the end zone once, too. Carson Watts returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Defensively, Boden led the Stormdogs’ defense with nine tackles while five others were credited with six stops, including Kyle Sterup, Thad Rathjen, Watts, Soule and Jarrett Parsons.
Osceola-High Plains led 40-14 at the end of the first half and 56-20 at halftime. No statistics were available for Nebraska Lutheran.
Ravenna runs wild in win over Heartland
HENDERSON – The Ravenna Bluejays rushed for 244 yards and six touchdowns along the way to a 78-14 win over the Heartland Huskies in Henderson on Friday night.
Heartland ends its season at 2-6 and on a six-game losing streak. Ravenna, No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class D-1 ratings, improves to 7-1 and advances to the D-1 state playoffs.
Heartland started the game well and took an early 8-0 lead after Kale Wetjen ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the first quarter. But Ravenna eventually settled in, and went on to outscore the Huskies 54-0 before halftime. During that stretch, Ravenna recorded scoring runs of 62, 1, 1 and 2 yards while its quarterback, Jake Jarzynka, threw touchdowns of 42, 36 and 20 yards.
Heartland was led on the ground by Wetjen, who had 15 carries and 85 yards. Jackson Stebbing completed three passes for 35 yards.
