Football
Cross County’s Seim rushes for five scores in Cougars’ blowout win
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars rushed for 390 yards and eight touchdowns along the way to a 62-20 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights at home in Stromsburg on Friday night.
After scoring twice in the first quarter on runs of 31 and 4 yards, Cross County jumped the Knights in the second and rattled off 36 points to take a commanding 48-0 lead at halftime. During that second-quarter scoring surge, the Cougars busted touchdown runs of 3, 33, 3, 56 and 60 yards.
A host of runners were featured in Cross County’s ground game on Friday, but no one had a better night running the ball than sophomore Carter Seim, who finished with 11 carries for 168 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior Isaac Noyd had 83 rushing yards and one score on five carries while junior Christian Rystrom recorded 49 yards on seven touches and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.
Nebraska Lutheran was led by quarterback Brian Seaberg, who threw two touchdown passes of 59 and 18 yards to Zach Richert. Knights’ running back Sam Otte also broke free for a 35-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Cross County improves to 3-3 on the season while Nebraska Lutheran dropped to 2-4. The Cougars will host Class D-1 No. 8 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (6-0).
Weber’s run lifts Exeter-Milligan/Friend past East Butler
MILLIGAN – With just 17 seconds left in the game, Christian Weber scored on a 3-yard run to lift the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats past the East Butler Tigers, 32-26, on Friday night.
The game, which featured three lead changes, came down to the final seconds as the Bobcats improved to 2-4 on the season while the Tigers dropped to 3-3.
Both teams scored in the first quarter as Max Zeleny went in from 3 yards out for the Bobcats and quarterback Jaden Rhynalds scored on a 1-yard sneak. The two teams were even at 6-6 through the first 12 minutes.
The Tigers got a 56-yard strike from Rhynalds to Treven Brecka four minutes into the second quarter to go up 12-6, but just eight seconds later, a 65-yard kickoff return by Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jack Baptista knotted the score at 12-all.
The Ryhnalds-to-Brecka connection clicked again on a 2-yard pass, and the double PAT put the Tigers back on top 20-12 with a few clicks over eight minutes to play.
Christian Weber to Jackson Beethe from 5 yards out made it 20-18, and with 1:02 left in the third quarter Baptista gave the lead back to the Bobcats on an 11-yard run to make it 24-20.
East Butler’s Wade Wright went over from 3 yards with 9:30 to play in the game, but it would be Weber with the last word, scoring with 17 seconds left in the game to account for the final score.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend totaled 306 total yards with 233 rushing and 73 passing, while the Tigers finished with 232 yards, 127 on the ground and 105 passing.
Rhynalds was 10 of 16 passing for 102 yards and also led the ground game with 63 yards on 24 rushing attempts.
Zeleny led the Bobcats with 112 yards on 20 rushes while Baptista had 95 on 21 attempts.
Brecka had five receptions for 68 yards and two scores, while Beethe led Exeter-Milligan/Friend with three receptions for 43 yards.
On defense Zeleny had 10 tackles while Dylan Bond was charted with seven. Bond and Nick Hayek combined for the team’s only sack.
Rhynalds led the Tigers with 17 7tackles, while Austin Pierce had 11.5.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend plays at Nebraska Lutheran next Friday night.
East Butler (3-3)
6 6 8 6 – 26
Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-4)
6 6 12 8 – 32
Fillmore Central can’t find the goal line in loss to Milford
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers came up empty on the scoreboard Friday night as the Milford Eagles won their prep matchup by the final score of 28-0.
The Panthers ran 67 plays to 53 for the Eagles, but could not put any points on the board as they fell to 3-4 on the season.
There was no scoring in the first quarter, and at the break the game was still in doubt as Milford held a 6-0 lead.
Milford put up 16 points in the third quarter and added a fourth-quarter score to account for its 28 points.
Fillmore Central had 94 yards passing as freshman Keegan Theobald was 8 for 20 for 74 yards, while Carson Tatro hit 2 of his 8 attempts for 20 yards. The ground game had just 34 yards for a total offense of 128.
On defense the Panthers were led by Koby Head with 11 tackles while Parker Uldrich had 10.
The Panthers head to Central City next Friday night.
No. 2 McCool Junction continues strong season
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The blowout wins keep piling up for the McCool Junction Mustangs.
McCool, No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Six Man ratings, improved to a perfect 7-0 on the season after a 73-19 win over Lewiston on Friday night in McCool Junction.
In its last five games, the Mustangs are outscoring their opponents by an average score of 79-11. On Friday night, McCool started the party early in the first quarter, scoring 36 points. During that stretch, Owen McDonald scored on rushes of 45 and 20 yards while Dana Hobbs returned two punts for a touchdown. Kaeden Bristol also returned an interception 38 yards for a pick-six.
After a 3-yard touchdown run from Dylan Rieken, the Mustangs led 44-6 at halftime. McCool outscored Lewiston 23-13 in the third quarter and cruised the rest of the half to seal the win.
The Mustangs rushed for 228 yards and six touchdowns while passing for 23 yards. Hobbs led the team in rushing yards even though he had just one carry, which went for a 51-yard score. McDonald finished with 65 yards and two touchdowns on two touches while Chase Wilkinson had a 41-yard scoring run. Jonah Barrow also recorded 52 yards and one score on two carries.
Defensively, Wilkinson led the team with nine tackles while Bristol had eight. Bristol and Wilkinson both had an interception. Hobbs recovered two fumbles.
McCool will travel to Dorchester (4-2) on Friday.
Shelton shuts out Heartland in afternoon contest
SHELTON – The Heartland Huskies couldn’t find the end zone in last Friday’s afternoon game on the road at the Shelton Bulldogs, losing 28-0.
With the loss, Heartland falls to 2-4 on the season and will try to get back in the winning column this Friday as they host the Fullerton Warriors (5-1).
No statistics were available.
