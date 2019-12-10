Girls Basketball
Huskies get season started with win over Wilber-Clatonia
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies girls basketball team got things rolling early Friday night as they built a double-digit lead over the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines just eight minutes into the game.
The Wolverines didn’t throw in the towel, however, as they trimmed the host’s lead to 22-17 at the break, but lost the second half 19-8 in Heartland’s 41-24 win in Southern Nebraska Conference regular-season action.
Heartland was led in scoring by junior Cassidy Siebert with 20 points. Adding eight was Grace Janzen.
The only 3-pointer on the night for the Huskies came from Janzen. Also with her 20 points, Siebert was the team leader in rebounds with seven.
The Huskies were just 8 of 18 at the free-throw line.
Heartland will host Sutton on Tuesday night in Henderson.
Meridian uses 37-9 run to stop Nebraska Lutheran
WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights girls’ season opener was going just the way they wanted it to as they led the Meridian Mustangs 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.
That was pretty much the extent of the Knights’ success the remainder of the way, however, as they gave up a 37-9 run over the middle two quarters and dropped a 57-29 decision to the Mustangs in Crossroads Conference regular-season action on Saturday.
Meridian got a 23-point, 13-rebound effort from senior Halle Pribyl, while senior Josiee Sobotka chipped in with 16 points on 7 of 18 from the field and 1 of 3 from 3-point distance.
The Mustangs were 21 of 66 from the field for 32 percent and 2 of 7 on 3-point shots.
The Knights were led in scoring by senior Amy Richert with 16 while junior Natalie Hueske chipped in with seven.
Lutheran will host St. Edward on Tuesday before leaving for Ulm, Minn., to compete in the Martin Luther Tip Classic over the weekend.
Cross County girls cruise to second win
SHELBY – After the Cross County Cougars girls basketball team opened its Friday night matchup with a 21-0 first-quarter run against Shelby-Rising City on the Huskies’ home court, not much was left to decide over the final 24 minutes.
The Cougars went on to improve to 2-0 with a 59-27 win in Crossroads Conference regular-season action. The Cougars led 33-11 at the break and 45-16 through three quarters.
Cross County was led in scoring by junior Erica Stratman with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, while fellow junior Cortlyn Schaefer chipped in with 15 points and also went 7 of 12. Schaefer also led the team in rebounding with six while Stratman and Chloe Sandell added five each.
Cross County went 23 of 51 from the field, which included just 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts.
The Huskies were led in scoring by Kamryn Pokorney with seven. Maddie Hopwood tossed in five. Shelby was 7 of 23 from the field and 3 of 10 on 3-pointers.
The Cougars went 11 of 24 from the free-throw line while the Huskies attempted 21 and sank 10.
Cross County’s defensive pressure forced 30 Husky mistakes as Schaefer had eight steals and also tied for the team high in assists with Giannou with three each.
Cross County (2-0) travels to Daykin to take on Meridian on Friday and returns back home on Saturday night to host the Malcolm Clippers.
No. 4 Fillmore Central girls hold off Fairbury
FAIRBURY – After the first eight minutes, it looked like the Class C-2 No. 4-rated Fillmore Central Panthers were in for a walk-in-the-park, leading the Fairbury Jeffs 17-4.
Fillmore Central never relinquished the early lead, but the host Lady Jeffs kept battling before dropping a 39-31 decision in girls Southern Nebraska Conference regular-season action.
Fillmore Central (2-0) used a 10-6 fourth-quarter run to keep the hosts from making up any more ground after Fairbury cut the lead 29-25 through three quarters.
Senior Macy Scott led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points on 4 of 10 from the field, and that included an efficient 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc. Sophomore guard Lexi Theis added nine points and four rebounds.
Fillmore was led on the glass by senior Erin Schmidt with eight rebounds while senior Halle Theis had six.
The Panthers were 12 of 40 from the field and hit just 4 of 20 from behind the arc.
Fillmore had a chance to put the game away early, but went just 11 of 23 at the free-throw line.
The Panthers hit the road Friday night for a battle in St. Paul with the C-1 No. 8 Wildcats.
Hampton’s strong second half leads to win at McCool Junction
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Hampton Hawks used a 19-9 second-half scoring run to erase a 16-13 McCool Junction halftime lead en route to a 32-25 win on Saturday in girls’ Crossroads Conference action.
Hampton jumped out to a 7-2 lead after the first eight minutes, but the host Mustangs went on a 14-6 scoring run to open the three-point halftime lead.
The Hawks, who were coming off a 62-17 loss at Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Friday night, evened the score at 20 through three quarters and used a 12-5 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to post the seven-point win.
The Hawks were led in scoring by Rorie Loveland with 16 points, six steals and three rebounds. Zaya Stuart chipped in with five points and six steals while both Lydia Dose and Lillian Dose finished with four points each.
The Hawks were led in rebounding by Lexie Wolinski with seven.
McCool Junction got 12 points from senior Olivia Johnson and six from Ashley Schulz.
BDS 62, Hampton 17
Hampton struggled early against the Eagles, falling behind 18-2 at the quarter break and 35-13 at the half.
Hampton was never able to make any kind of run as BDS opened a 40-plus-point lead to force a running clock in the second half.
Hampton was led by Stuart with six points and Lillian Dose added four. Lydia Dose was the team leader on the glass with nine rebounds.
Hampton (1-1) plays at Osceola on Friday night while McCool Junction is at High Plains in Polk.
Wrestling
Fillmore Central has four champs at Bob Arehart Invite in Friend
FRIEND – Both the Fillmore Central Panthers and Centennial Broncos wrestling teams were at the Bob Arehart Invite in Friend on Saturday.
Fillmore wound up scoring 167 points and placed second out of the 13 teams that competed while Centennial recorded 109 and took home sixth. Milford won the invite with 192 points.
Fillmore Central had four wrestlers win their weight divisions, including Travis Meyer (106 pounds), Dillon Fushia (120), Gavin Hinrichs (170) and Connor Asche (285).
The Panthers’ Alex Schademann (113) took home second while Thomas Barnes (195) finished third.
Centennial was led by 126-pounder Gaven Schernikau, its only wrestler that won their division. The Broncos’ Carson Fehlhafer (285) placed second while Ryan Payne (132) was third.
Final team scoring: 1. Milford 192; 2. Fillmore Central; 167; 3. Tri County 161; 4. Palmer 130.5; 5. Yutan 125.5; 6. Centennial 109; 7. Thayer Central 103; 8. Southern 65; 9. Johnson County Central 45; 10. Shenandoah 23; 11. Lincoln Lutheran 21; 12. Friend 19.5; 13. Dorchester 15.
Soule, Parsons lead High Plains wrestlers to sixth in Murray
MURRAY – The High Plains Storm wrestling squad placed sixth out of 12 teams Saturday at the Conestoga Cougar Classic in Murray, Neb.
High Plains’ only champ on the day was 182-pound senior Dylan Soule, who went 3-0 with two pins over Weeping Water’s Langdon Kohn (1 minute, 13 seconds) and Syracuse’s Jackson Nordhues (2:38) and a 5-2 victory over Conestoga’s Owen Snipes in the first-place match.
High Plains’ senior Jarrett Parsons placed second at 170 and went 2-1 with pins over Louisville’s Cody Gray (1:23) and Weeping Water’s Kole Brack (1:45). In his championship match, Parsons was pinned in 3:11 by Syracuse’s Burton Brandt.
Final team scoring: 1. Conestoga 200.5; 2. Wahoo Bishop Neumann 153; 3. Syracuse 141; 4. Weeping Water 106; 5. Lincoln Christian 91; 6. High Plains 75; 7. Louisville 71; 8. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 50.5; 9. Winnebago 47; 10. Palmyra 45; 11. Freeman 39; 12. Cedar Bluffs 22.
Boys Basketball
Gierhan’s six 3s help No. 6 Centennial to win over Nebraska Christian
UTICA – Behind six 3s and 21 points from junior guard Cooper Gierhan, the Centennial Broncos improved to 2-0 on the season with a 70-32 win over Nebraska Christian at home in Utica on Saturday.
Centennial, No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, led 17-8 after the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime.
Senior guard Caleb Horne scored 12 points while freshman Lane Zimmer added 10. Joel Bargen was the top rebounder for the Broncos with nine boards while Drew Wellman hauled down seven and Gierhan five. Jake Bargen dished out a team-best four assists.
Centennial will host undefeated Sandy Creek (2-0) on Thursday.
Beethe scores 28 in win at Osceola
OSCEOLA – Junior sharpshooter Jackson Beethe had 28 points and eight rebounds in the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves’ 56-52 overtime win on the road over the Osceola Bulldogs Friday night.
Exeter-Milligan improves to 1-1 on the season while Osceola is 1-1 as well. The Timberwolves will host East Butler (1-1) on Tuesday night.
Exeter led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Osceola, led by freshman Isaiah Zelasney, who scored a team-high 27 points, tied the game at 24 at halftime. The contest was knotted at 33 following the third quarter, and a key 3-pointer from Beethe with under a minute left in regulation tied the game and helped send it to overtime.
Exeter went 12 of 20 at the free-throw line in the win, led by Beethe’s 8-of-10 performance at the line. The Timberwolves outrebounded Osceola 29-22.
Kole Svec was Exeter’s second-leading scorer with 10 points while Max Zeleny wasn’t far off from a triple double with seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Exeter’s Peyton Pribyl chipped in with six points, four rebounds and four assists while Casey Underwood had four points and Ryan Sharp one.
Osceola’s Carter Boden scored 15 points with five rebounds.
Richert scores 31 in Nebraska Lutheran’s lopsided win over Meridian
WACO – Senior guard Zach Richert scored 31 points and had six rebounds and four steals to help lead the Nebraska Lutheran Knights to a big 75-16 opening-season win over Meridian at home in Waco Saturday night.
Saturday was win No. 1 for Knights’ first-year head coach Bryan Walkley. He’ll try to get another Tuesday night when St. Edward (0-2) comes to Waco.
Lutheran led 20-4 after the first eight minutes and 46-10 at halftime.
Knights’ junior Nate Helwig had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists while freshman Trey Richert added nine points and went 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Senior forward Brian Seaberg hauled down a team-high 11 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass, while senior Sam Otte grabbed nine boards.
Zach Richert shot 65 percent (15 of 23) from inside the arc in the win.
Three Cougars score in double figures, but Cross County boys fall in Shelby
SHELBY – The Cross County Cougars traveled to Shelby on Friday night in hopes of starting their season 2-0, but left with a 49-41 loss to the Shelby-Rising City Huskies.
Three Cougars scored in double figures, including Isaac Noyd and Cael Lundstrom, who both had 12 points, while the 6-foot-5 Cory Hollinger recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
It was a tight game the whole way through. After the teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter, Shelby outscored Cross County 14-9 in the second to take a 24-19 advantage into halftime. The Huskies then held their edge in the third, leading 35-31 at the end of the quarter. Cross County could never chip away at its deficit, however, as Shelby won the final eight minutes, 14-10, to seal the win.
Noyd dished out a team-high six assists. Thomas Harrington-Newton scored four points for Cross County while teammate Christian Rystrom had two.
Cross County, which dropped to 1-1 on the season, is off until Friday when it travels to Meridian.
Fillmore Central boys can’t hang on to halftime lead in Fairbury
FAIRBURY – The Fillmore Central Panthers boys basketball team was playing well and led the Fairbury Jeffs 24-21 at halftime of its game Saturday night on the road in Fairbury.
But behind a 21-point third quarter, the Jeffs came back to hand Fillmore a 60-42 loss to drop the Panthers to 0-2 this season.
Fillmore trailed 42-29 at the end of the third and couldn’t get any momentum in the fourth and was outscored 18-13.
Freshman guard Keegan Theobald led Fillmore with 13 points and hit three 3s in the game. Senior guard Carson Tatro chipped in with 10 points while senior Brock Tatro added six. Both Izayah Morris and Isaiah Lauby scored four points in the loss.
Fillmore will look to find the win column in St. Paul (2-0) on Friday. The Panthers then host a Saturday night contest against David City (0-2) in Geneva.
Second-half surge leads Wilber boys past Heartland
HENDERSON – Things were looking good for the Heartland Huskies boys basketball team at halftime of their season-opener against the Class C-1 Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines in Henderson on Friday night.
The Huskies, a D-1 team, led 29-23 at the break, but that advantage didn’t last long once the second half got underway. Wilber took control of the game by outscoring Heartland 20-9 in the third and led 43-38 heading into the final quarter of play.
The last eight minutes was a high-scoring affair, and Wilber came out on top of it, 19-17, leading the Wolverines to a 62-55 win.
Wilber improved to 2-0 with the victory while Heartland starts the year 0-1. The Huskies will try to get in the win column on Tuesday night when they host the Sutton Mustangs (0-1).
Sophomore guard Trajan Arbuck led Heartland with 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting while senior Jared Nunnenkamp and freshman Trev Peters scored 15 and 11 points, respectively. Nunnenkamp hauled down a team-high eight rebounds while both Arbuck and Kale Wetjen dished out four assists. Wetjen also collected four steals and took the defense’s only charge.
Wilber’s offense was led by Mitchell Thompson, who had 16 points. Luke Sykes added 15 and Devin Homolka 11.
High Plains’ boys have slow start to season with two losses
POLK – The High Plains Storm boys basketball team started the season with two losses last week, falling 49-14 at Giltner on Friday night and 79-17 at home to Fullerton.
High Plains, which was without its top scorer from last season in senior Keaton Van Housen, will host McCool Junction (1-1) on Friday in Polk.
Tanner Wood was the leading scorer in each game for High Plains, scoring 11 in both contests.
McCool Junction boys easily handle Hampton
MCCOOL JUNCTION – Four McCool Junction Mustangs scored double figures in their 73-26 home win Saturday against the Hampton Hawks.
McCool’s Jake Hoarty led everyone with 16 points while Owen McDonald had 12 and both Tyler Neville and Kaden Kirkpatrick 10. Hoarty was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
McCool’s win was never in doubt as it led 32-11 after the first quarter and 57-18 at the half.
The Mustangs (1-1) will travel to Polk on Friday for a game with the High Plains Storm (0-2). Hampton (0-2), which lost to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56-6 in its first game last Friday, will head to Osceola for a game with the Bulldogs (1-1) on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.