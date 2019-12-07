Boys Basketball
Bargen brothers lead No. 6 Centennial to season-opening win
DAVID CITY – Sophomore Jake Bargen scored 20 points while his senior brother, Joel Bargen, did the dirty work on defense to help lead the Centennial Broncos past the David City Scouts, 58-40, Thursday night in David City.
Bargen, who had a strong freshman season last year coming off the bench, went 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with five rebounds and three assists. Joel Bargen, a 6-foot-4 post, ripped down a team-high six boards and five steals while taking the team’s only charge. He only had one point, but Joel’s impact elsewhere on the game was just as important.
“Jake Bargen was obviously good for us with 20, but Joel was really good and talked to our young guys through stuff on defense,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said.
Cooper Gierhan added 14 points and was 4 of 8 from 3-point land while freshman Lane Zimmer scored 10 and went 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Centennial, which is preseason No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the Scouts 18-9 in the second to take a 30-23 edge into halftime. The Broncos won the second half 28-17.
“They made some 3s over the top of us. With playing a lot of younger guys, I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping them in front of us and only allowing them to attempt four free throws,” Scholl said. “Offensively, we missed some easy shots that I think we’ll put in more often than not. We took a couple of shots that weren’t great, but for the most part we just missed some.”
Centennial begins the season 1-0 and will host Nebraska Christian in Utica on Saturday afternoon.
Centennial (1-0)
12 18 12 16 – 58
At David City (0-1)
14 9 9n 8 – 40
Centennial scoring: Jake Bargen 20, Cooper Gierhan 14, Lane Zimmer 10, Caleb Horne 9, Levi Zimmer 2, Maj Nisly 2, Joel Bargen 1.
Deshler’s Beuscher scores 22 as Dragons win against Exeter-Milligan boys
EXETER – The Deshler Dragons had their way with the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves Thursday night on the road in the boys’ basketball season opener, winning 52-28.
Deshler’s defense held Exeter-Milligan’s offense to under double digits in each of the first three quarters and led 10-5 after the first and 28-13 at halftime.
Deshler’s Trenton Beuscher led everyone with a game-high 22 points while Cayden Loomis and Holden Ruhnke both made two 3s.
Exeter-Milligan’s Max Zeleny and Jackson Beethe both netted 12 points. Zeleny filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds and three assists while Beethe went 2 for 4 from 3-point range.
The Timberwolves were 1 of 8 at the free-throw line in the loss.
Exeter-Milligan traveled to Osceola on Friday night and will host East Butler on Tuesday.
Deshler (1-0)
10 18 13 11 – 52
At Exeter-Milligan (0-1)
5 8 4 11 – 28
Deshler scoring: Trenton Beuscher 22, Coltin Hansen 9, Cayden Loomis 8, Holden Ruhnke 6, Orlando Galvan 3, Adam Roth 2, Emmit Hintz 2.
Exeter-Milligan scoring: Max Zeleny 12, Jackson Beethe 12, Peyton Pribyl 2, Kole Svec 2.
Cross County’s 1-2 punch of Lundstrom, Hollinger overpowers McCool Junction
STROMSBURG – Cael Lundstrom and Cory Hollinger give the Cross County Cougars a good 1-2 punch on the basketball court. Lundstrom, a 6-foot-2 guard, scored 19 points and hit three 3s while the 6-5 Hollinger added 18 to help lead the Cougars to a 53-39 opening-night win over the McCool Junction Mustangs at home in Stromsburg Thursday.
Cross County led 10-6 after the first quarter and started to take control in the second as it outscored the guard-heavy Mustangs 16-7 in the second stanza to earn a 26-13 advantage at the half. McCool could never make up its ground in the second half with the Cougars’ defense keeping the Mustangs at bay.
While Lundstrom was efficient from outside the arc – he was 3 of 5 from 3-point range – the senior was aggressive inside of it, too, and went 10 of 10 at the line. Lundstrom also hauled down four rebounds and dished out two assists.
Hollinger was efficient as well, making 6 of 10 shots while hitting 6 of 8 free throws. The sophomore big had three rebounds, too.
Cross County’s Christian Rystrom was a thorn in the side of the Mustangs all night, as he finished with four steals and seven points. Sophomore Carter Seim led the team with five rebounds.
McCool junior Owen McDonald paced the Mustangs with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. He connected on 7 of 9 free throws. McDonald was the only Mustang to score in double figures Thursday. Dana Hobbs led the team with eight rebounds and five steals.
Cross County will travel to Shelby-Rising City on Friday night while McCool will host Hampton on Saturday.
McCool Junction (0-1)
6 7 10 16 – 39
Cross County (1-0)
10 16 7 20 – 53
Cross County scoring: Cael Lundstrom 19, Cory Hollinger 18, Christian Rystrom 7, Thomas Harrington-Newton 4, Carter Seim 3, Isaac Noyd 2.
McCool Junction scoring: Owen McDonald 17, Chase Wilkinson 6, Tyler Neville 5, Dana Hobbs 5, Kaden Kirkpatrick 4, Cole Stahr 3.
Girls Basketball
Slow start but strong finish as Centennial girls top David City
DAVID CITY – After spotting the David City Scouts a 10-7 lead through the first eight minutes, the Centennial Broncos’ offense found its rhythm and went on to a 67-44 win in Southern Nebraska Conference girls’ basketball action Thursday night.
Centennial put up 23 points in the second quarter, but the Scouts were right on their heels scoring 17 and trailed by just a slim three-point margin at the break.
That’s when the flood gates opened as the Broncos outscored the hosts 37-17 in the second half, behind three players in double figures.
Leading the scoring for Centennial was senior Hunter Hartshorn, who was 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from behind the 3-point arc for 17 points. Junior Kate Hirschfeld went 7 of 11 from the floor for 15 points and just missed a double-double finishing with a team-high nine rebounds. Adding 10 points was junior Daylee Dey, as she was 2 of 5 from behind the 3-point line.
Centennial was 25 of 55 from the field for 45 percent and 8 of 20 on 3-pointers for 40 percent. McCool Junction transfer Kierra Green also hit a pair of treys in the win.
Centennial had 44 rebounds, 15 assists (Hartshorn with five) and 12 steals (Hartshorn with four).
“We struggled to find a rhythm through most of the first half as we were fouling way too much and never really adjusted. I’m happy with the physicality we showed, but it must be more controlled and we didn’t play very smart at times on defense and in loose ball situations, especially when trying to rebound offensively,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “I’m proud of the maturity that our team showed as it wasn’t easy for us in the first half. In the second half we were able to keep some of our girls on the floor who had dealt with foul trouble in the first half and it definitely sparked our offense and helped us get into a much better flow throughout the final 16 minutes.”
No individual or team stats were available for the Scouts.
Centennial (1-0) hosts Nebraska Christian in an early afternoon tip at 3:30 p.m.
Centennial (1-0)
7 23 25 12 – 67
At David City (0-1)
10 17 9 8 – 44
Cross County girls roll over McCool Junction
STROMSBURG – The McCool Junction Mustangs lost all their starters off last year’s team.
It showed on Thursday night, as the Mustangs opened on the road at Cross County and fell to the Cougars in Crossroads Conference action, 53-8.
The Mustangs were held scoreless in the first quarter and had just two points at the break, while Cross County 6-foot junior post Erica Stratman scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. Stratman was 10 of 14 from the field and also led the way on the boards with eight rebounds.
Senior Amanda Giannou chipped in with eight points, while sophomore Josi Noble had six and four of the team’s 18 steals. Junior Cortlyn Schaefer had six assists and five points in the win.
McCool Junction was led by Olivia Johnson with four points while Raelin Stouffer and Ashley Schulz each had a basket.
Cross County was 22 of 53 from the field and 4 of 7 on 3-point attempts. The Cougars were 5 of 10 at the free-throw line. McCool Junction missed both free throw attempts.
Cross County (1-0) traveled to Shelby-Rising City for CRC action on Friday night. McCool Junction (0-1) will host Hampton in a 2:30 p.m. tip on Saturday.
McCool Junction (0-1)
0 2 4 2 – 8
Cross County (1-0)
12 16 14 11 – 53
Wrestling
Centennial wrestlers open with third place at Palmyra Duals
PALMYRA – Six wrestling teams made their way to the Palmyra Duals on Thursday for opening-season action.
The Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines posted a perfect 5-0 record to take the top spot, while Tri County was second at 4-1. The York News-Times’ only coverage area team at the duals, the Centennial Broncos, was third with a record of 3-2.
Freeman was fourth, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Pawnee City was fifth and the hosts were sixth.
Centennial opened the day with a 45-18 win over Freeman, and in their second match dropped a 48-33 decision to Tri County. The Broncos bounced back with a 42-22 win over HTRSP and went into their final match at 3-1 after defeating the home team 48-18.
The Broncos didn’t have enough to get past the Wolverines as they dropped the dual matchup 53-22.
Centennial 45, Freeman 18
Wins for the Broncos were paced by Ryan Payne, the No. 1-rated wrestler at 132 pounds by NEwrestle. Payne pinned Alex Podtburg in 51 seconds.
At 138 pounds, Centennial’s Dominick Reyes pinned Judd Alberts (4:33) while Sam Tomes at 145 was a 17-11 winner over Kyler Bigley. At 182, Samuel Payne won in 1:41 over Brett Hemminger. At 285, it was Carson Fehlhafer with a pin in 1:15 over Nathan Hundley.
Picking up wins because of open weight classes were Tanner Rodewald at 106, Kennan Kosek at 120 and Gaven Schernikau at 126 pounds.
Tri County 48, Centennial 33
Eight the 14 possible matches were decided by forfeits.
Wins for the Broncos came from Ryan Payne, who improved to 2-0 with a tough 10-9 decision over Caden Reedy, and at 285 where Fehlhafer also moved to 2-0 with a pin of Zach Kuhn in 1:03.
Rodewald (2-0), Colby Martin (1-1), Kosek (2-0) and Schernikau (2-0) had their hands raised in forfeit.
Centennial 42, HTRSP 22
Centennial scored 30 points through open weight classes from 106 to 132 pounds.
At 145, Reyes won by pin over Brandt Leech in 1:16 and Fehlhafer earned his third win of the year with a pin of Ty Faulks in 1:06 to account for the Broncos’ 42 points.
Centennial 48, Palmyra 18
Only two Broncos actually spent time on the mat competing in the win over Palmyra.
At 126, Gaven Schernikau defeated Michael Behring by pin in 1:11. In the 160-pound match, Garrett Schernikau lost to Dedrick Dowding in 13 seconds.
Rodewald, Martin, Kosek, Payne Reyes, Sam Tomes and Fehlhafer picked up wins by forfeit.
Wilber-Clatonia 53, Centennial 22
After the two teams split the opening two matches with the Broncos’ Reyes defeating Isaac Smith by pinfall to put Centennial on top, the Wolverines won the next four matches to open a comfortable lead.
At 182, Samuel Payne pinned Adam Kotas in 3:18, but three more consecutive wins by the Wolverines pushed the Wilber-Clatonia lead to 44-10.
Both Rodewald and Kosek earned six points each through forfeits to account for the final scoring.
The Broncos are in action today at the Bob Arehart Invite in Friend.
