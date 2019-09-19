Golf
York girls’ busy stretch continues in Hastings
HASTINGS – The York Dukes girls golf team has been on the road a lot lately.
Lexington last Friday. Aurora last Saturday. Then Central City on Monday. The road warriors continued their jaunt on Tuesday at the Hastings Invite at Southern Hills Golf Course, and left with a fourth-place team finish.
The hot and breezy conditions may have had an impact on some golfers, but not York junior Riley Stuhr, who placed third overall with a score of 85.
“Riley closed her day with a 39 on the back nine and took third place with her personal best 18-hole round of 85,” York head coach Josh Miller said.
North Platte won the team championship at the invite with a score of 332. Kearney came in runner-up with 355 while Kearney Catholic finished ahead of the Dukes with a 373. Full team standings can be found at the end of this article.
North Platte owned the meet with Baylee Steele winning the individual title with a score of 76. Steele’s teammate, Karsen Morrison, took second with an 80. Behind Stuhr was another North Platte golfer, Maya Lashley, who carded an 86.
York’s Lilly Holthus shot a 99 (17th) while Abby York was right behind her with a 103 (20th).
“Lilly was hitting the ball great, but her putter wouldn’t cooperate on the back nine and she ended the day with a 99,” Miller said. “Abby was off her game from the start, but she grinded it out and finished right around 100 to help us top all the other class B schools.”
The Dukes’ Piper Fernau carded a 109 (28th) while Cassandra Mangelo had a 122 (40th).
“Piper and Cassandra got tripped up on the closing holes, but they both made some improvement over the course of the day,” Miller said.
York is off until Monday when it hosts Seward in a dual at York Country Club. Action starts at 4 p.m.
“We have been running all over the place the last few days, so it will be nice to get back to the practice routine and clean some things up before next week,” Miller said.
Final team scoring: 1. North Platte 332; 2. Kearney 355; 3. Kearney Catholic 373; 4. York 396; 5. Broken Bow 409; 6. Hastings 426; 7. Doniphan-Trumbull 456; 8. Holdrege 476; 9. Central City 479; 10. Columbus Lakeview 514; 11. Adams Central 533.
Softball
Polk County plays Kearney Catholic tough, but Stars pull away
KEARNEY – The Polk County Slammers softball team came into the Kearney Catholic triangular on Tuesday night looking to turn things around after going just 1-4 in its previous five games.
But Polk County ran into a couple strong teams in the host Kearney Catholic Stars and Blue Hill Bobcats, and lost both games. The Slammers drop to 3-10 on the season and will try to get back in the winning column Thursday at a triangular with Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (6-13) at Hastings St. Cecilia (13-5).
Kearney Catholic 6, Polk County 2
Polk County played Kearney Catholic tough and trailed just 3-2 after four innings. But the Stars sealed the win for good in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs.
Kearney Catholic outhit Polk County 11-4 in the win. The Slammers were plagued by seven errors.
Christina Rystrom, Mae Valish, Josi Noble and Taylor Carlson all recorded a hit in the game. Valish and Noble’s hits were doubles.
Carlson was in the circle for Polk County and struck out two batters while giving up 11 hits, but just two earned runs.
Blue Hill 13, Polk County 5
Polk County was behind 3-0 at the end of the second inning against Blue Hill but cut its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the third. The Bobcats, however, responded well by plating seven runs to bump their advantage to 10-2 heading into the fourth.
The Slammers rattled off a three-run fifth, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the Blue Hill lead.
The Bobcats had a whopping 17 hits in the contest while the Slammers had seven. Valish led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, which included another double and an RBI, while Carlson had a team-high two RBIs. Jacelyn Rutherford chipped in with an RBI as well.
Both Carlson and Rystrom saw action in the circle. Carlson pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out one batter with one walk. Rystrom threw 2 1/3 frames and recorded two strikeouts without a walk.
FC/EM/F softball falls at home to Central City
GENEVA – The Central City Bison softball team went to Geneva Tuesday night and left with a 7-2 win over the host Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers.
Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend drops to 6-13 on the season and will travel to a triangular with Polk County (3-10) at Hastings St. Cecilia (13-5) on Thursday.
On Tuesday night Central City picked up a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but thanks to an RBI single from Caitlin Murphy in the bottom of the second the Panthers’ deficit to cut to 2-1.
After two scoreless innings, Central City added two more runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. Kelsi Gaston’s RBI single in the sixth was the only answer Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend could generate.
“I thought we competed well. Tonight was our Pink-Out game and is a special game every year here,” Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We came up short but it wasn’t for lack of opportunities or trying our best. I’m very proud of them.”
The Panthers recorded five hits in the loss, one each from Gaston, Murphy, Megan Rumery, Brooke Jensen and Kayla Geiger.
Jacy Schlueter was in the circle for the Panthers and racked up seven strikeouts with three walks. She gave up five earned runs on six hits.
Volleyball
Cross County girls keep record clean
STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars volleyball team kept its record flawless as it beat both the McCool Junction Mustangs and Heartland Lutheran Red Hornets, 2-0, in a home triangular in Stromsburg Tuesday night.
The Cougars dismantled Heartland Lutheran via scores of 26-24, 25-13 and then got past McCool 25-14, 25-14.
Cross County, which improves to 6-0 with the wins, has dropped just one set so far this season. The Cougars will travel to Henderson on Thursday to play the Heartland Huskies (3-2) before hosting its own invite on Saturday.
McCool (2-11) will host Harvard (7-5) on Thursday.
Cross County 2, McCool Junction 0
Cross County junior Cortlyn Schaefer recorded nine kills to lead the Cougars’ offense while Erica Stratman added four and Talia Nienhueser three. Senior setter Amanda Giannou dished out 20 assists.
Defensively for Cross County, Stratman had a team-high seven digs while two others – Giannou and Schaefer – got under six. Cross County also had five blocks – Stratman, Giannou and Chloe Sandell all had two.
McCool’s Olivia Johnson had the most kills with three and digs with 10. Sophia Hoffschneider had four assists.
Cross County 2, Heartland Lutheran 0
Schaefer led everyone in kills with 12. Giannou and Stratman were right behind her with five kills while Sandell added three. Giannou also handed out 18 assists and led the defense with nine digs.
Heartland Lutheran 2, McCool Junction 0
The Mustangs played Heartland Lutheran tough, but fell to the Red Hornets 25-23, 25-20.
Johnson led the McCool offense with eight kills while Ashley Schulz was right behind her with six and Raelin Stouffer four. Hoffschneider dealt out 19 assists.
Schulz recorded three ace serves.
Road-warrior Dukes sweep Holdrege
HOLDREGE – The road-warrior York Dukes volleyball team was in Holdrege on Tuesday night to face the Dusters, and went home with a victory by sweep.
York improved to 4-5 with the win, and got the sweep behind scores of 25-17, 25-6, 25-12. Unofficially, Masa Scheierman led York with 11 kills while Addison Legg had eight and Natalia Dick, the lone senior on the squad, six.
“It was great to see the girls come out focused and ready to set the tone early,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “I feel like we were able to dictate the momentum of the match by our back-row play being clean, allowing us to be aggressive across the net.
“We talked to the girls about staying disciplined on defense and that would lead to an aggressive, fun offense, which they did.”
The Dukes, which haven’t had a home match yet, continue to play away from York High School when it travels to a triangular in Palmyra (5-4) with Malcolm (9-3) on Monday. York’s first home match will be Oct. 1 against Crete.
“I’m excited to have some time away from the competition court to catch our breath, heal some nagging injuries, and get some more practice in,” Ericson said. “The middle third of our schedule will be a solid test for us and we need to continue working daily to get better.”
Centennial girls lose first two sets, but rally for win in Faibury
FAIRBURY – The Centennial Broncos went five sets with the Fairbury Jeffs on Tuesday and came out with the 3-2 win.
Centennial dropped the first two sets but wound up winning behind the scores of 22-25, 11-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-18.
The Broncos improved to 7-6 while Fairbury fell to 2-7.
The Broncos will compete in a triangular with Sutton (6-5) at Shelby-Rising City (2-6) on Thursday in Shelby.
Exeter-Milligan faces tough competition at MUDECAS
BEATRICE – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team is competing at the MUDECAS tournament this week in Beatrice, and dropped its first two matches from Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, Exeter-Milligan (4-8) lost to undefeated Class D-1 No. 1-rated Diller-Odell 2-0 with scores of 25-9, 25-15. Then on Tuesday, the Timberwolves fell 2-0 to D-1 No. 10 Johnson-Brock (10-5) 25-20, 25-8.
Diller-Odell 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
Exeter-Milligan was led offensively by Jaiden Papik, who had three kills. Both Cameran Jansky and Cammie Harrison chipped in with two kills. Emma Olsen dished out seven set assists.
Defensively, Anna Sluka recorded a team-high eight digs while Papik got under four. Olsen also had 2 ½ blocks.
Johnson-Brock 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
Against a tough Johnson-Brock squad, Harrison and Briana Capek had two kills. Anna Sluka was hot from the service line with four ace serves. Defensively, Sluka had four digs, too.
Hampton volleyball swept at home
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks volleyball team dropped to 3-10 on the year following a 3-0 loss at home to the Shelby-Rising City Huskies on Tuesday night.
Shelby won the match behind scores of 25-17, 25-19, 26-24. The Huskies improved to 2-6 with the victory.
No statistics were available to Hampton. The Hawks will be on the road Thursday as they travel to Osceola (0-5).
High Plains volleyball defeats Riverside
CEDAR RAPIDS – The High Plains Storm volleyball team beat Riverside in a triangular match on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids with scores of 24-26, 25-6, 25-14.
No statistics were available for the Storm’s win. High Plains improved to 4-4 with the victory and will try to capitalize on that when it heads to the Cross County Invite on Saturday in Stromsburg.
