Cross Country
York cross country boys place fourth at Waverly Invite
WAVERLY – The York Dukes boys cross country squad placed fourth in the 12-team Waverly Invite on Friday afternoon, with Dean Erdkamp leading the way with his fourth-place individual performance.
Erdkamp finished the 69-runner 5K race in 17 minutes, 40.48 seconds. Colin Pinneo was right behind him in 17th (18:45.98) while James Bonde was 21st (19:05.51) and Jake Schmid 25th (19:14.03).
Rounding out the rest of the Dukes’ varsity team was Jackson Schmid (40th, 19:40.77) and Anthonie Gomez (45th, 20:04.56). The lone York runner in the boys’ junior varsity race was Gabe Zarraga (22nd, 31.45).
Zachary VanBrocklin of Norris won the boys’ varsity race with a time of 17:02.85. Norris won the team title as well with 32 points. Mount Michael was runner-up with 43 while Plattsmouth was third with 56.
“I thought that the boys competed better today,” York cross country head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “After this meet, we have raced against everyone in our district. Last week, Seward won the meet. Hastings also ran well. Today, Norris won the meet. We have to keep working each week and make up as much ground as possible before the end of the season.”
Just one Duke ran in the 47-runner girls’ varsity race in Lindsey Stuckey. Stuckey placed 26th with a time of 24:46.94. The top four spots were taken by Elkhorn runners, with Maddie Yardley winning the race in 20:36.13.
Elkhorn was the girls’ team champ with 10 points while Norris was second with 54 and Ralston third with 60.
Five York girls competed in the 75-runner junior varsity race. Zoe Kreifels led the way by placing fifth (24:38.01) while Chloe Holmes (44th, 29:07.13), Megan DeHart (48th, 29:44.37), Kylee Kling (57th, 32:23.73) and Anne Thomas (58th, 32:46.47) paced York.
“The course was run at Waverly High School instead of Pioneers Park this year,” Rasmussen said. “The course was challenging with some tough uphills, but also some long downhills. The weather was warm and windy, but not as hot as some years.”
York will run on Tuesday at the Crete Invite at Doane University. Action starts at 4 p.m.
Football
Minden’s two touchdowns enough against Fillmore Central
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers football program fell to 2-2 on the season after a 14-0 loss at home to the Minden Whippets (3-1) on Friday night.
Both of Minden’s touchdowns came in the first half off a 15-yard reception from Braden Bates to Ryan Johnson in the first quarter and a 21-yard rush from Eddie Gonzalez in the second. Fillmore Central’s offense was plagued with three lost fumbles in the game.
Minden outgained the Panthers in total yards, 259-214. Fillmore Central rushed for 119 yards.
Fillmore Central will try to get back in the winning column this Friday at home against winless Superior (0-4).
Exeter-Milligan/Friend comes out on losing end in high-scoring affair
MILLIGAN – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats and Thayer Central Titans were in a wild one Friday night in Milligan. The two teams combined for 938 total yards and 118 points, but the Bobcats were the ones on the losing end of the scoreboard, falling 68-50.
Thayer Central improved to 2-1 on the season while Exeter-Milligan/Friend dropped to 1-3. After a bye week, the Bobcats will try to get back in the winning column against Osceola-High Plains on Friday, Oct. 4.
Thayer Central led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, but then the scoring gates opened and points started flooding in. The Titans outscored the Bobcats 20-8 in the second and took a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend came back in the third and rattled off 22 points behind touchdown runs from Max Zeleny and Casey Jindra and an 8-yard scoring pass from Christian Weber to Jackson Beethe. The Bobcats still trailed 42-36 heading into the fourth, however.
Thayer Central won the final quarter of play, outscoring Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26-14 to seal the loss for the Bobcats.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend rushed for 327 yards and threw for 120. Zeleny had 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Jack Baptista added 90 yards on 11 carries. Jindra and Keagan Newsome both chipped in with 56 and 53 rushing yards, respectively. Jindra rushed for two touchdowns.
Zeleny, who also caught five passes for 100 yards, led the Bobcat defense with 8 ½ tackles.
