STROMSBURG – None of us really know how far the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its restrictions will extend.
This year’s senior classes will probably not have a traditional graduation ceremony and have already lost their final season of high school sports.
Cross County’s Cortlyn Schaefer would have sat out the first part of her junior spring sports season after having her knee scoped following basketball, but had hoped to return later in the year to make a run to get back to the state track meet.
Now Cougars’ the senior-to-be is looking forward to her senior season, which at this time may or may not even happen.
“I try not to think about this. Having a positive mind about things, in my opinion, has always helped,” Schaefer said. “Volleyball is my passion and I’m so excited for my senior season. I’m ready for one last go-around with my coaches and best friends. We had a successful season this year in both volleyball and basketball and weren’t able to show it all off in track, but I know for a fact that next year, Cross County athletics will be dangerous.”
The Cougars won the regular-season title in volleyball and were tournament- and regular-season champions on the basketball court. They were hoping to get a chance to make a clean sweep in track and field. Their combined record in volleyball and basketball was 43-14.
“We already had a target on our back this year, but our culture only goes up from here. Coming back from the Crossroads Conference championship in basketball and we were hoping to take it one step farther this year, we just fell short of that goal,” Schaefer said. “I know my girls want it as much as I do, and during this time off it will truly show what teams and athletes are invested in their programs and this coming year’s success. All the time and effort that we have put in; our coaches; and to not have this season would be unreal to think about.”
With the possibility that summer camps in both basketball and volleyball won’t be held, the responsibility of staying in shape and being ready for the fall season, when and if it happens, falls on the individual.
“During June we would focus more on basketball by having open gyms and traveling for team camps and leagues. Volleyball would be in July and doing the same thing; league, camps and open gyms,” Schaefer said. “I also was a part of club volleyball out of Lincoln with Nebraska Juniors, so that’s also on hold. Being involved in club volleyball definitely has helped as an athlete and I was planning on it helping me through my senior year. Without getting those extra training hours it’s definitely been an eye opener for what I need to do on my own.”
Schaefer was a York News-Times’ all-area and all-conference pick in both volleyball and basketball.
While not being able to train with her teammates and be in large groups as to promote team chemistry and team bonding, Schaefer tries to maintain some sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times.
“My days can change. I’ll start out my mornings with online school and right after that I’ll get caught up on all my assignments I need to get done for that day and week,” Schaefer said. “I will either do my workout after my online school or later that night. Later in the day I may go on a walk with my friends and try and keep my time filled. Not having school really does affect me by having that set schedule every day, but Cross County has a wonderful support system through all of this.
“We have our coaches reaching out to us making sure we are staying up with school, staying active and staying healthy overall. Our weights coach, Quinn, will text us a workout every day, not only to us female athletes but the boys too, to make sure we are doing the things we need to so we’ll be ready for sports when we’re able to participate in them again.”
Also being a senior, the pandemic has affected Schaefer’s recruiting process.
“I have still been keeping in touch with some college coaches and putting thought in to where I may want to attend,” Schaefer said. “Having coaches reach out to me during these times also is a big factor because it shows who really cares about those student-athletes that may attend their school.”
Schaefer said that at first the small break from school when it was shut down for a few days was a welcomed one, but then it got real.
“If we’re being honest and speaking on behalf of high school students, I would say the normal student was excited to get a break from school hoping to come back later in the year,” Schaefer said. “Getting the news that school was canceled, it then hit me I would never compete again with those seniors, I wouldn’t be seeing my friends every day, and training in the mornings and after school with everyone would be completely different.”
