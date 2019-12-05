Thank you for Reading.
RALSTON, Neb. — The Ralston Rams were running and gunning up and down the court Thursday night, and the York Dukes had trouble keeping up.
The Dukes fell to 0-1 on the young season after a 63-53 loss to the Rams, who led 28-12 at the end of the first quarter and 41-29 at halftime. Ralston junior Chaz Cullum played with his hair on fire in the first quarter, and netted 13 of his team’s 28 points.
Behind the strong play of athletic junior Jake Erwin, who unofficially finished with 19 points, the Dukes briefly cut their deficit to nine points, 42-33, early in the third quarter. Erwin scored 10 points in the first half and started the second with a quick and slicing layup through traffic and two free throws, but the 6-foot-1 guard picked up his fourth foul with 7:05 left in the quarter and went to the bench. York had trouble scoring the ball after that, as the Rams ended the third on an 11-3 run to gain a 53-36 lead.
The Dukes kept fighting, however, and trailed by nine points again late in the fourth. The run was made possible thanks in part to some shot-making from Matt Haggadone, but the hole was too deep to climb out of for the guests.
The York boys’ team is off until next Thursday when it hosts Waverly at York High School.
Due to the York News-Times’ deadline of 10 p.m., full individual scoring for the Dukes was not available.
