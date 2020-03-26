How have you been passing the days and nights during quarantine life? Have you been exercising? Reading books? Dusting off the old video game console you haven’t touched in years?
I’ll be honest: outside of pumping out our spring sports previews that we’re still running daily in the sports section – we’re doing that because we think it’s important to still write them and give the spring student-athletes some shine – I haven’t been doing great in the exercising and book-reading department.
What I have been doing great with, though, is watching TV – specifically, the SEC and ACC Networks. They’re showing last season’s college football replays.
Now, I understand that likely doesn’t sound fun to you. It’s not live sports of course, and I could easily look up who won the game. But I love watching football so much that it doesn’t matter if I know who won or lost.
I like watching “how” a team wins or loses. Did the offensive line move the other team’s D-line all night, allowing for a successful run game? Did the receivers get shut down by the other team’s defensive backs, meaning a tough night for the quarterback? Did the punter have a good outing and routinely pin the other offense inside the 15 all night? That kind of stuff.
The ACC Network has been replaying some of Boston College’s games. I don’t know how many Boston College fans are reading this right now – probably not one – but I just wanted to talk a little bit about the Eagles’ running back room, because the men running the ball in Chestnut Hill last season were massive.
Now, I know what you’re thinking: why do you care about Boston College? The Eagles finished 6-7. Got blown out by Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl. Their head coach last season, Steve Addazio, is unfortunately known more for his “just a bunch of guys bein’ dudes” videos on social media than coaching football.
(Addazio wound up getting fired and is now the head dude at Colorado State. So, yeah, it wasn’t a great season to be a Boston College football fan in 2019.)
Those are all good points, and I don’t blame you for wondering.
But there’s something about big guys running the ball that has always captured my attention, and AJ Dillon and David Bailey fit that bill.
Dillon is 6 feet, 250 pounds and headed to the NFL Draft. Bailey is 6-1, 240. That’s a combined 490 pounds of beef running right at you. Boston College ran the ball well, and was first in the ACC and eighth in the country last year with 253 yards per game on the ground.
Now, BC’s defense didn’t do its offense any favors last season. The Eagles’ defense was the third-worst in the ACC – which as a whole wasn’t a good conference last season – giving up 32 points per game. As a run- and ball-control oriented offense, Boston College was playing catch up too often. Not quite the offense you’d want when you’re trailing.
So, what’s the point of this random topic?
Well, as I watched these game replays it dawned on me that I’m thankful that I found something bringing me happiness during this COVID-19 mess we find ourselves in. Something as simple as watching big guys running the rock behind a big and nasty O-line brought some joy to my night.
Hopefully everyone can find something that brings a bit of positivity to your day, just like those dudes Dillon and Bailey did for me.
