BEATRICE – The Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors dropped a back-and-forth affair – one that included 27 combined hits and seven lead changes – in Beatrice on Sunday afternoon, 8-7, in extra innings.
The loss brings the Seniors’ record to 8-3-1. They’ll try to get back in the win column later this week with a trio of road games: at North Bend on Wednesday, at Albion on Thursday and at Wilber-Clatonia on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday the SOS Juniors improved to 10-1 on the year with a 4-0 victory over Beatrice. The Juniors will also play in North Bend, Albion and Wilber. The games in North Bend and Albion are set to start at 5 p.m. while the one in Wilber will begin at 2 p.m.
Both the SOS Juniors and Seniors got past Bruning-Davenport/Shickley last Saturday in Osceola, with the Juniors winning 12-7 and the Seniors 9-1.
Beatrice 8, SOS Seniors 7 (10 innings)
After a two-run single from Cooper Gierhan gave SOS an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Beatrice responded with a three-run bottom of the frame.
The Rebels regained an advantage, 5-3, in the fourth following an RBI single from Bailey Belt in the third and another two-run single from Gierhan, who finished his day 4 of 6 at the plate with four RBIs.
Beatrice erupted for four runs to take a 7-5 edge in the bottom of the fifth, but SOS responded when it needed to the most in the seventh. The Rebels tied the game at 7 when Kyle Napier hit a two-out, RBI single that scored Colin Wingard. Jett Pinneo scored on the play too because of an error at home plate.
Two and a half scoreless innings followed until Beatrice’s Qwin Zabokrtsky scored the game-winning run off a single.
Gierhan started the game on the mound for SOS and lasted five innings before Belt threw 4 1/3 innings of relief. Gierhan struck out four batters with no walks while giving up eight hits and seven runs, only one of which was earned. Belt recorded two strikeouts with one walk and gave up four hits and one earned run.
SOS outhit Beatrice 15-12 in the game and was led at the plate by Gierhan. Napier, Max Hoatson and Mick Hoatson all had three hits while Napier, who tripled in the game, had two RBIs.
To watch video highlights of the contest, visit yorknewstimes.com.
SOS Juniors 4, Beatrice 0
There wasn’t much offense on Sunday between the SOS Juniors and Beatrice, and Rebels’ right-hander Colin Wingard had a lot to do with that.
Wingard tossed six scoreless innings and struck out six batters against four walks while holding the Beatrice offense to just three hits. Isaiah Zelasney came in to pitch the final three outs to seal the win.
SOS rattled off three runs to start the game in the top of the first. Zelasney stole home from third base while both Colton Kirby and Kale Gustafson drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Grady Belt capped the scoring for SOS in the seventh by stealing home, just like Zelasney did in the first.
Beatrice outhit SOS 3-2 in the win. Grady Belt and Wingard each had one hit – Belt’s was a double.
