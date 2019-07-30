SYRACUSE – It was a short stay for the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels legion baseball team at the Class C state tournament in Syracuse.
In their tournament opener, the Rebels lost a 7-2 decision to Hartington and on Sunday morning they put up a great fight in the top of the seventh inning, but fell short in a 6-5 loss to Valentine to end their year with a record of 12-11.
The SOS offense only managed nine hits in two games and the defense also had its share of problems with five errors and four unearned runs over the weekend.
Hartington 7, SOS 2
After falling behind to Hartington 4-0, SOS seemed to get a spark offensively as it answered with a two-run bottom of the fourth to cut the Hartington lead to 4-2.
Hartington had taken a 2-0 edge in the top of the first on two hits and two errors leading to an unearned run.
SOS saw Hartington build its lead to 4-0 as it got RBI singles from Austin Arens and Chase Lammers.
In the SOS fourth, Grady Belt was aboard when hit by a pitch by starter Turner Korth, followed by a single from Alec Wieseman and an RBI single off the bat of Mickey Hoatson to make it 4-1.
A sacrifice fly to right field scored Wieseman to cut the Hartington lead in half.
Hartington’s Korth then settled down and only allowed one base runner for the Rebels the remainder of his 5 1/3 innings of work. Korth threw 83 pitches and allowed three hits and two runs. Both runs were earned and he recorded five strikeouts.
Hartington (16-11) added to its lead with one in the sixth and two more in the seventh off Max Hoatson and Branting.
SOS’s last eight of nine batters went down in order as the only base runner was Bailey Belt after he singled with one out in the seventh.
Taking the loss on the mound for the Rebels was starter Konner Batenhorst, who lasted 1 2/3 innings and gave up three hits, two runs, one of which was earned, while striking out two batters.
SOS ended the game with just four hits to Hartington’s eight.
Valentine 6, SOS 5
Valentine, which dropped a 5-1 decision in its first round to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, and SOS were back at it early Sunday morning in the first elimination game of the day.
SOS jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Tanner Wood walked and stole both second and third and scored on a Valentine error.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Valentine answered with a run in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 1-1.
SOS went back on top, 2-1, when Wyatt Whitmore was hit by a pitch and advanced on a groundout off the bat of Austin Coffin.
With two down, Wood singled to score Whitmore with the go-ahead run.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth when Valentine scored three runs to lead 4-2, and in the bottom of the sixth it picked up two more key insurance runs to lead 6-2 as SOS batted in the seventh trying to keep its season alive.
Wieseman, Bailey Belt and Branting all singled and two runs scored on bases-loaded walks as SOS cut the Valentine lead to 6-5 with two outs and the bases still loaded.
The season ended as the next batter flied out to right field to end the game.
Valentine’s Jaydon Owen tossed 102 pitches in 6 1/3 innings of work. He gave up five hits, five runs with four earned, and struck out one with six walks. Working the final two outs for the save was Drew McIntosh with just four pitches.
Bailey Belt took the loss as he worked 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, just two of those earned, with four walks.
Valentine had six hits in the win while SOS finished with five.