SHELBY – Both the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS) Seniors and Juniors Legion baseball teams had winning records last summer. The Rebel Seniors were just one game over .500 at 12-11 while the Juniors recorded a mark of 12-3.
Much of the roster is back this summer – only Ethan Peterson and Austin Coffin have exhausted their eligibility while Alec Wiesman, who had the second-most RBIs on the Seniors last year with 11, won’t play this season due to injury.
With baseball and softball teams across the state beginning practice this past Monday, teams will only have two and a half weeks before the first games are allowed to be played on Thursday, June 18. SOS is set to host Central City that night in Shelby, with first pitch of the Juniors’ game at 5:30 p.m. with the Seniors following.
Leading the SOS Seniors on the mound this season will be the quintet of Bailey Belt, Max Hoatson, Tanner Wood, Kyle Napier and Jett Pinneo, plus some dual-roster players from the Juniors.
Last season for the Seniors, Belt was the Rebels’ workhorse on the mound. He threw the most innings (32 1/3) and recorded a team-high 39 strikeouts against 15 walks.
Hoatson pitched 25 1/3 innings and had 19 Ks with 16 walks while Wood struck out 15 batters and walked just five in 17 2/3 innings of work.
The Juniors’ pitching staff will be led by Colin Wingard, Pierce Branting, Isaiah Zelasney, Mick Hoatson, Wyatt Urban and Konner Batenhorst, with other arms hoping to be groomed for roles as well.
Wingard split duty between the Juniors and Seniors last summer. In 24 innings pitched with the Seniors, he struck out 33 with only 17 walks and recorded an earned-run average of 1.75. Wingard continued to have success in Juniors’ play, too, fanning 37 batters and only giving up six hits and three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings.
Branting and Batenhorst were two more dual-roster arms used by the Rebels. In 13 innings of Juniors’ play, Branting struck out 23 batters to only five walks and gave up just five earned runs. Batenhorst had 18 Ks against seven walks and gave up only three earned runs in 15 innings for the Juniors. In 12 innings with the Seniors, Batenhorst recorded 13 strikeouts.
