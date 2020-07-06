SHELBY – After Sunday night’s lopsided 11-0 blowout win in just 4 ½ innings over Albion at home in Shelby, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Seniors are now 6-2 on the season as they prepare for Wednesday’s road trip to Tecumseh.
The Seniors easily got past Malcolm on the road last Friday night in pre-Independence Day action, 9-3, while the SOS Juniors also went 2-0 on the weekend with a 4-2 win over Albion on Sunday and a 6-2 victory at Malcolm on Friday. The Juniors are now 7-1 this summer.
SOS Seniors 11, Albion 0
The Rebels wasted little time getting to work on Sunday as they rattled off seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Gierhan hit an RBI double while the erratic Albion pitching contributed a wealth of runs for SOS.
After scoring one run in the third, SOS added three more in the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Peirce Branting and a two-run single from Mick Hoatson that gave his team an 11-0 advantage.
SOS outhit Albion 8-2 in the game. Jett Pinneo and Hoatson led the team with two hits each while Hoatson’s three RBIs were the most on the squad. Pinneo finished with a couple RBIs as well.
The Rebels’ pitching staff used three arms in the win, including Tanner Wood, Kyle Napier and Gierhan. Wood threw two innings and struck out three batters while Gierhan also struck out three in two innings of work.
SOS Seniors 9, Malcolm 3
Pitchers Max Hoatson and Bailey Belt combined to hold the Malcolm offense to just three runs in Friday night action on the road.
Malcolm scored runs in just the first and third innings while the SOS offense scored in six of the seven. The Rebels connected on 13 hits while Malcolm had seven.
Grady Belt, Bailey Belt, Max Hoatson and the speedy Isaiah Zelasney all hit a double in the game while Max Hoatson, a South Dakota School of Mines football recruit, had a triple as well.
Max Hoatson led SOS at the plate with three hits while three others – Napier, Bailey Belt and Branting – each had two. Bailey Belt, Grady Belt and Branting all recorded two RBIs, too.
With the score tied at 2, SOS gained a 4-2 lead in the top of the third off Grady Belt’s two-run double to left. The Rebels never gave up that lead.
Max Hoatson started the game and threw five innings. He struck out three and walked two with three earned runs while giving up six hits. Bailey Belt came in relief and tossed two scoreless innings while striking out five batters with two walks.
SOS Juniors 4, Albion 2
After early struggles on the mound from both Ceagen Watts and Colin Wingard resulted in a 2-0 lead for Albion in the top of the first, the SOS pitching settled down and didn’t give up another run in the final six innings on Sunday.
The Juniors trailed 2-0 heading into the third, but erased that deficit with a four-run inning after a two-run triple from Branting, a sacrifice fly from Zelasney and an RBI single from Mick Hoatson, which gave SOS a 4-2 lead.
The combination of Wingard and Branting on the mound held Albion scoreless the rest of the way. Wingard struck out 10 batters against four walks and didn’t give up a run in 5 1/3 innings of work. Branting finished off Albion for the final two outs of the game by striking out both batters he faced.
SOS outhit Albion 6-4 and was led at the plate by Branting and his two-run triple.
SOS Juniors 6, Malcolm 2
The Rebels used four pitchers in the road win in Malcolm on Friday and they combined to hold the hosts to just one hit.
Mick Hoatson started on the mound and threw three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Konner Batenhorst came on in relief and tossed two frames, striking out three against just one walk. Both Wyatt Urban and Branting pitched one inning.
Following a sacrifice fly from Mick Hoatson that scored Zelasney in the first, SOS gained a 5-0 advantage with a four-run third. During that stretch, Kolton Neujahr and Zelasney scored on errors while Watts hit an RBI triple. Colton Kirby was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, too, which gave his team a 5-0 edge.
Malcolm was able to tack on one run in the sixth and seventh, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the Rebels’ lead.
SOS outhit Malcolm 9-1 in the win and benefited from six errors from the Malcolm defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.