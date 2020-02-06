In the Pre K and Kindergarten division:

First Place

Jax Eimerman

Dakota Reynolds

Second Place

Ryker Miller

Josiah Escher

Parker Sehi

Lane Ring

Alcede Prohaska

Third Place

Watt Branz

Jaxton Slinde

Kasen MaKovicka

Fourth Place

Kage Kohout

In the first and second grade division:

First Place

Kale Loosvelt

Cole Vernon

Second Place

Joel Schneider

Third Place

Kinsey Methe

Kaden Heilbrun

Luke Sedlacek

Adan Garcia

Fourth Place

Aubree Kruse

Brady Bathen

In the third and fourth grade division:

First Place

Crue Eimermann

Max Erickson

Keaton Sorgenfrei

Second Place

Owen Hoffman

Cooper Bailey

Jayden Million

Cole Sedlacek

Third Place

Carter Schutt

Carter Mierau

Fourth Place

Clayton Branz

Jadyn Batterton

Kyler Kern

Gaige Adams

Silas McGregor

Landyn Schade

Rhylee Braun

Kolby Hollinghead

In the fifth and sixth grade division:

First Place

Emmitt Dirks

Brody Mattox

Second Place

Ty Erickson

Layton Frieson

James Stutzman

James Samson

Third Place

Kade Geick

Aidan Kadavy

Jacob Molesworth

Zayden Londene

Fourth Place

Ethyn Schade

Harley Winterrowd

Greysen Light

Blake Bush

In the seventh and eighth grade division:

First Place

Franklin Musungay

Keagyn Linden

Morgan Collingham

Second Place

Brody Epp

Hudson Holoch

Brooks Loosvelt

Third Place

Henry Lewis

Miguel Mendoza

Samson Broumley

Fourth Place

Dakota Brown

Emmitt Hoffman

