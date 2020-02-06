In the Pre K and Kindergarten division:
First Place
Jax Eimerman
Dakota Reynolds
Second Place
Ryker Miller
Josiah Escher
Parker Sehi
Lane Ring
Alcede Prohaska
Third Place
Watt Branz
Jaxton Slinde
Kasen MaKovicka
Fourth Place
Kage Kohout
In the first and second grade division:
First Place
Kale Loosvelt
Cole Vernon
Second Place
Joel Schneider
Third Place
Kinsey Methe
Kaden Heilbrun
Luke Sedlacek
Adan Garcia
Fourth Place
Aubree Kruse
Brady Bathen
In the third and fourth grade division:
First Place
Crue Eimermann
Max Erickson
Keaton Sorgenfrei
Second Place
Owen Hoffman
Cooper Bailey
Jayden Million
Cole Sedlacek
Third Place
Carter Schutt
Carter Mierau
Fourth Place
Clayton Branz
Jadyn Batterton
Kyler Kern
Gaige Adams
Silas McGregor
Landyn Schade
Rhylee Braun
Kolby Hollinghead
In the fifth and sixth grade division:
First Place
Emmitt Dirks
Brody Mattox
Second Place
Ty Erickson
Layton Frieson
James Stutzman
James Samson
Third Place
Kade Geick
Aidan Kadavy
Jacob Molesworth
Zayden Londene
Fourth Place
Ethyn Schade
Harley Winterrowd
Greysen Light
Blake Bush
In the seventh and eighth grade division:
First Place
Franklin Musungay
Keagyn Linden
Morgan Collingham
Second Place
Brody Epp
Hudson Holoch
Brooks Loosvelt
Third Place
Henry Lewis
Miguel Mendoza
Samson Broumley
Fourth Place
Dakota Brown
Emmitt Hoffman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.