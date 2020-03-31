STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars girls’ track team comes into the season with experience and talent, but will rely on underclassmen to fill some voids and help build depth.
The Cougars return two state qualifiers from 2019 in junior Cortlyn Schaefer and sophomore Josi Noble.
Schaefer finished last year as the top sprinter in the York News-Times’ area as she had the top times in both the 100- and the 200-meter dashes. Schaefer qualified for the Class C state meet in the 200, but did not make the finals with her time of 27.41 seconds. Her best in the 100 during the year was 12.95, and in the 200 she ran a 27.14.
As just a freshman last season, Noble made the Class C state field in two events and gained some valuable experience as she heads into her sophomore year. Noble qualified in both the triple jump and the 400, but did not place in either event. She ran a season-best 1:01.40 in the 400, which was second in the coverage area, and her jump of 34 feet, 8 ¼ inches in the triple jump, which was her state-qualifying effort, placed her third in the area.
Junior Erica Stratman set the school record in 2019 in the high jump with a mark of 5-1 ¼. Along with senior Sammie Osentowski, who cleared 4-8, the Cougars look to be set in the high jump event.
The team has four seniors and a total of 22 girls out this year, giving it plenty of options to fill any open spots.
“We should be strong in the jumps,” said second-year head coach Stephanie Buzek. “We have depth in some events. We have some talented underclassmen coming up in the throws, sprints and jumps.”
Seniors Hannah Blender (throws), Amanda Giannou (sprints/long sprints) and Avery Hanson (throws) give the Cougars plenty of leadership.
Seven juniors, including Shea Corwin (sprints), Jacy Mentink (distance), Talia Nienhueser (long sprints), Rachel Smith (long sprints) and Grace Yungdahl (hurdles), along with Schaefer and Stratman mentioned above, provide a lot of balance for the Cougars.
Sophomores Brexton Lundstrom, Haileigh Moutray and Christina Rystrom are all set to compete in the throws, while Chloe Sandell is penciled in for the sprints and the long jump.
Buzek said a change in direction for the districts this year will allow the Cougars to see different competition.
“We are not in the same district as we were last year. This year we move west to the district in Wood River,” Buzek said. “We’ll see some different competition than we normally see throughout the year.”
Buzek will be assisted this year by Matt Carroll, Hayden Delano, Macy Jones, Dennis Koinzan, Brittany Pflueger and Clare Stutzman.
“My expectations are the same as they’ve been every year – to improve, meet by meet,” Buzek said.
The 2020 season is currently on hold due to COVID-19.
