GENEVA — The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks improved to 6-4 on the year as they used a 14-2 third-quarter scoring run to erase a 24-21 Fillmore Central Panthers’ halftime lead.
The Panthers’ lull on the scoreboard in the third proved to be more than they could overcome as the Bluehawks went on to post a 43-33 win in boys’ non-conference action.
Fillmore Central came out in the third quarter and went 1 of 11 from the field and missed all four 3-point attempts. The only basket was a jumper from junior Garrett Nichols with 3:24 to play in the quarter that stopped a 9-0 St. Cecilia run.
The Bluehawks’ lead was extended to nine points at 35-26 after a 3-pointer from Brayden Schropp. The first points of the fourth quarter for either team came with 2:58 to play in the game when Fillmore’s Brock Tatro drove and scored to make it 35-28.
St. Cecilia finally got on the board at the two-minute mark on two free throws from Shropp.
A Nichols basket trimmed the lead back to seven, but a missed free throw by the Bluehawks and an old-fashioned 3-point play from sophomore Paul Fago had the St. Cecilia boys on their way to win No. 6 with a 42-30 lead.
The Panthers led at the end of the first quarter 10-7 behind four points from Carson Tatro and kept that margin going into the break with both teams scoring 14 points.
Fillmore Central was led in scoring by Carson Tatro and Isaiah Lauby, who each had eight points, while Nichols finished with six.
The Panthers were 14 of 46 from the field and 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts. They were just 2 of 7 at the free-throw line.
St. Cecilia was 14 of 37, and that included 4 of 18 on 3-point shots. It went to the free-throw line 19 times and sank 11.
Another huge factor that weighed against the Panthers was the 29-19 advantage the Bluehawks had on the glass.
The St. Cecilia boys were led in scoring by Gus Driscoll with 15 and Fago with 12.
Fillmore Central will travel to Central City next Thursday, while next Saturday they visit the Wildcats in Superior.
Hastings St. Cecilia (6-4)
7 14 14 8 — 43
Fillmore Central (1-8)
10 14 2 7 — 33
