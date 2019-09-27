LINCOLN - York’s No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Hunter Royal faced a tough test on Thursday at the Waverly Invite held at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.
Standing in the way of the title was a pair of teams, one from Omaha Skutt and another from Elkhorn Mount Michael.
The Duke duo opened with an easy 8-1 win over the team of Isaac Richardson and Ian Jenkins.
Up next was Skutt’s Asher Kula and Robert Seaton who came in with a strong Class A record of 11-8.
The Royals went up 3-0 to start the match, but Kula and Seaton fought back for a 5-4 lead.
With the score tied at 8-8, the York team fought its way to the 9-8 win and improved to 2-0 in their pool.
A win over Charlie Fankhauser and Jace Rice of Waverly by the score of 8-2, set up a championship match with Mount Michael’s Ethan Pentel and Peyton Rosenfels who came in Thursday with a record of 10-4.
The Royals prevailed in the championship match by the score of 8-5 and improved their season record to 21-3.
As a team the Dukes finished second to Mount Michael in the championship race.
York’s No. 2 doubles also posted a 3-0 record at Waverly as Matt Mittman and John Esser defeated Brownell-Talbot’s Mark Crane and Danny Stein 8-0; they followed that up with a 8-4 victory over the doubles team of Justice Hamner and Gavin Brummond of Omaha Skutt by the score of 8-4.
In their third match in pool play, Mittman and Esser were 8-3 winners over Adam Haeffner and Evan Riley of Waverly with a score of 8-0.
In the championship second doubles match York came up short and dropped an 8-3 decision to Mount Michael’s Alex Payne and Logan Hock who came in with a record of 14-9.
Esser and Mittman are 21-4 on the year.
In singles action the Dukes came away with a pair of third place efforts. At No. 1 senior Ty Schneider went 2-1 in pool play as he picked up wins over Donovan Klein of Omaha Brownell-Talbot by the score of 8-0 and Hogan Win grove of Waverly 8-2.
His only defeat came to Scott’s Connor Barrett by the count of 8-1. Barrett went on to a second place finish.
In the third place match, Schneider held on for the 8-6 win over Lincoln Christian’s Ben Ingrain.
Schneider’s record after Thursday’s meet is 17-7.
In No. 2 singles it was Andrew Hammer with the 8-1 win over Beatrice’s Max Meyer in the consolation final.
Hammer picked up wins in pool play over Fee Rewords of Omaha Brownell-Talbot by the score of 8-0 and Francis Havlovik of Waverly by the same score.
Omaha Skutt’s Christian Norris handed the Dukes his only setback and that was by the final score of 8-6.
“This was an interesting meet today because three of the top five teams in the state were there and it was the first time that we’ve had the opportunity to go head-to-head with Mount Michael and Skutt,” commented York head coach Dan Malleck. “The results showed us that we are slightly ahead of Skutt and not far behind Mount Michael. The challenge for us is to see if we can improve upon that standing at the state meet here in about three weeks.”
York takes the court today at the GICC Invite in Grand Island.
Team scoring-1.Mount Michael 46; 2.York 41; 3.Omaha Skutt 39; 4.Lincoln Christian 26; 5.Beatrice 20; 6.Waverly 20; 7.Brownell-Talbot 12; 8.Nebraska City 12.
