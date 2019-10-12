SUPERIOR – Thursday’s weather conditions at the Southern Nebraska Conference cross country meet in Superior were not ideal, not even close.
There was a little bit of precipitation, cold temperatures and strong gusty northwest winds leading to below freezing wind chills.
Despite all those obstacles, Centennial head coach Rob Johansen was surprised at how well his kids performed.
“On days like this I would expect my runners to be a little slower, but all of them ran personal best times on the course. Madison Brandenburgh placed 12th and Gaven Shernikau came from 16th late in the race to get the final medal in 15th,” Johansen said. “Our kids ran really well for as cold and windy as it was. A big thank you to goes to Superior Country Club for allowing all the teams and fans into the club house to get out of the weather.”
The weather didn’t have any effect on the Milford runners as both the girls and the boys walked away with conference championships.
In the girls race it was a two team race with Milford taking three of the top five spots and scoring 16 points to Thayer Central’s 25.
The Eagles’ Tandee Masco was the race winner with a time of 19 minutes, 52 seconds with Thayer Central’s Sydney Escritt second in a time of 20:27.
Centennial’s Madison Brandenburg was clocked at 22:04 and took 12th, Fillmore Central’s Teneal Barbur was 15th with a time of 22:20; Aiyana Rhoten of Fillmore Central was 24th with her time of 23:58 and Centennial’s Jayden Foreman ran a 28:19 for 28th.
On the boys side Milford runners took third, fourth and sixth, while a pair of runners from Wilber-Clatonia, Tommy Lokken and Dawson Hoover, took the top two spots.
Milford finished with 20 points, Wilber-Clatonia was second with 34 and Fillmore Central and South Central ended in a tie for third with 66.
Centennial took fifth over with 90 points.
Fillmore Central’s Garrett Nichols was fifth with a time of 17:03; Connor Nun was 18th (18:35); Isaiah Lauby was 21st (18:53) and rounding out the Panthers’ scoring was Jayden Wolfe in 22nd (18:54). Also competing was Travis Meyer in 23rd and Alex Schademann in 25th.
Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau was 15th as he stopped the clock at 18:03; Clinton Turnbull was 20th (18:42); Dominick Reyes turned in a 19:46 for 26th and Rayshun Foreman was 29th with a 20:01.
The Broncos’ Ethan Lavelle and Paul Johnson were 36th and 41st respectively.
“Our running confidence is as high as it’s been all season as we head into Districts next week. Districts will be very difficult as having 20 schools in one race will make it hard to qualify and be in the top 15 as an individual,” Johansen said. “Class D has grown the past several years to 124 schools which makes the races more competitive to qualify with than many more runners. We are preparing to give it our best effort.”
Fillmore Central and Centennial will join McCool Junction at the Class D-1 District Meet on Thursday at Camp Kateri in McCool Junction.
