HOOPER – The Fillmore Central Panthers had three wrestlers place second and one take home third at the 15-team Duane Carlson Invite at Logan View High School in Hooper on Saturday.
As a team, Fillmore Central was fourth with 112 points. The invite champ was Logan View with 201 points while Columbus Lakeview was second with 187 and Milford third with 172.5. Full team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Fillmore’s Alex Schademann, Aidan Trowbridge and Gavin Hinrichs were the ones that placed second on Saturday. Thomas Barnes was third.
In the 113-pound division, Schademann received a bye, then beat Lakeview’s Hayden Johnston 10-3 in a quarterfinal. In the semis, Schademann was a 2-1 winner over Syracuse’s Spencer Bridgmon. Then in the finals, Schademann lost 3-1 to Milford’s Konner Schluckebier.
At 120, Trowbridge started with a bye, then pinned Battle Creek’s Hunter Kreikemeier in 3 minutes, 6 seconds. In semifinal action, Trowbridge handed Syracuse’s Jace Goebel a 7-2 loss. In the championship match, Trowbridge lost 15-0 to Omaha North’s Devon Mahone.
At 170, Hinrichs began his day with two pins. Then in the semifinal, he beat Howells-Dodge’s Wyatt Hegemann 7-3. In the finals, Hinrichs was pinned in 2 minutes by Burton Brandt of Syracuse.
After getting pinned in his semifinal, Barnes regrouped and ended his day with two wins. He pinned Crofton-Bloomfield’s Garret Buschkamp in 1:37, then beat Howells-Dodge’s Trevor Schumacher 4-1 in the third-place match.
Final team scoring: 1. Logan View 201; 2. Columbus Lakeview 187; 3. Milford 172.5; 4. Fillmore Central 112; 5. Battle Creek 100; 6. Howells-Dodge 79.5; 7. Fort Calhoun 67.5; 8. Crofton-Bloomfield 66; T-9. North Bend Central 62; T-9. Syracuse 62; 11. Omaha North 58.5; 12. Columbus Scotus 38; 13. Tekamah-Herman 36; 14. Superior 22; 15. Southern 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.