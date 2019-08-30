FULLERTON – Behind a team-high 16 kills from Cortlyn Schaefer, six blocks from Erica Stratman and 26 assists from Amanda Giannou, the Cross County Cougars volleyball team earned a sweep on the road over Fullerton in its season opener Thursday night.
Cross County got the win with scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21. The Cougars are on the road again on Sept. 5 as they take on Shelby-Rising City.
Outside of Schaefer’s night, Stratman recorded nine kills while Talia Nienhueser had three. The Cougars had 10 ace serves, led by Giannou and Katie Kopetzky who both had three.
Defensively, both Giannou and Kopetzky got under a team-high 13 digs while Schaefer had 12.