EDITOR’S NOTE: Every year the York News-Times’ sports department chooses one male and female athlete from the YNT coverage area as its Athlete of the Year. Due to the current pandemic this year area athletes weren’t given the opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times sports department is switching things up. Instead of only announcing the winners we will be featuring profiles on each of the five male and five female athletes in contention for the award.
YORK-Around the net, whether on the volleyball court or the basketball court, York opponents had a difficult time of getting the ball past or around the 6-foot frame and wingspan of sophomore Masa Scheierman.
Scheierman was not just an offensive threat for the Dukes volleyball team as she possessed a combination of both offensive and defensive skills that helped the Dukes to post a winning record and a spot in a district final.
“She was a threat in all locations on the court as a hitter, as well as defender,” commented York head volleyball coach Chris Ericson at the end of the season. “She is the type of player that makes everyone around her better and I look forward to what her final two seasons bring.”
Scheierman led the area charts in kills with 394 on the year and hammered away at a .226 hitting percentage.
On defense she scooped up 371 digs, which was second best in the area and she was successful on 343 of 363 serve receive chances for better than 94 percent. She will head into her junior season as the single season leader in digs and career digs with 626 at York.
Her season high in kills came against both Columbus and Grand Island Northwest when she recorded 25 in each game. Her season in high in digs was against the Northwest Vikings in the subdistrict tournament.
She also turned back opponent attacks with 53 blocks on the year. During her sophomore season she had 39 aces with four her season high in a win over Beatrice. The Central Conference recognized her play on the court with a first team selection and she was also a Class B All-State honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald.
Once the season changed to basketball the 6-foot sophomore middle remained a threat in the post-game and her defense in the paint altered a lot of shots during the course of the Dukes season.
She used her 6-foot frame well to block out on rebounds and her she led the York News-Times coverage area with 8.3 per game. Of her 208 rebounds, 76 were of the offensive variety.
Scheierman finished on 47 percent (62-133) of her shots from the field (5th) and that included mid-range jumpers which just presented Duke opponents with another defensive challenge.
“Masa was also an extremely difficult matchup for opposing teams. Her size and ability to shoot the outside jumper put defenses in a bad spot,” explained York girls basketball head coach Matt Kern. “For the second year in a row, Masa was our leading rebounder. Her ability to keep a possession alive with an offensive board was a key part of our offense.”
Against the Seward Lady Jays on Valentine’s Day she delivered a 16-point 16-rebound performance in the Dukes 44-43 win. The sophomore posted four double-doubles and seven times she scored in double figures. She also grabbed 16 boards in the Dukes game with Crofton.
York recorded 89 blocked shots during the 2019-2020 season and Scheierman accounted for 42 of them.
Scheierman was a Central Conference and Class B all-state honorable mention selection.
