OMAHA — Four area Class D wrestlers came to CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night with the dream of wrestling for a state championship on Saturday still alive.
High Plains Storm seniors Jarrett Parsons and Dylan Soule, along with Centennial senior Gaven Schernikau and junior Ryan Payne, all had to win their semifinal matches to earn a spot in each of their respective finals.
The No.1-rated wrestler at 126 pounds according to NEwrestle.com is Schernikau. On Friday night, he backed that rating up and kept his hopes alive for a state championship when he was a 6-2 winner over then-undefeated and No. 4-ranked Sam Foster of Sutherland.
Schernikau and Foster were tied at 2-2 going to the second period, but a takedown and points for a near-fall was all that the Bronco senior needed to move on.
Schernikau (47-7) will meet Shaye Wood (42-5) of Central Valley in the final. Wood, a senior, defeated Schernikau a week ago in the district final at Central Valley.
High Plains’ senior Dylan Soule, the No. 1-rated wrestler the entire season at 170, needed some late magic to advance to Saturday’s championship against Alizae Majia, a junior from Plainview with a record of 30-0.
With 23 seconds left in his semifinal, Soule scored on a reversal, which also reversed the 7-6 lead for Stanton’s Issaiah Borgmann in favor of Soule at 8-7, and the senior held on for the win. Soule is 40-7 entering Saturday’s final.
Centennial’s Payne was not as lucky, however, as he and Ruger Reimers (50-3) of Palmer were locked up in a defensive struggle. Ruger wound up scoring a second-round escape and held a 1-0 lead until the final seven seconds when he scored a takedown and won the match 3-0.
Payne (44-10), rated No. 3, will be in action Saturday as he can finish anywhere from third to sixth place.
The High Plains Storm had two wrestlers trying to make the finals, and the first to see the mat on Friday night was the 160-pound senior Parsons.
Parsons took on Reece Zutavern, a sophomore from Sandhills/Thedford. The match was tied at 2-2 when Zutavern scored a point on an escape with 28 seconds remaining in the third period, and that lead held up in Zutavern’s 3-2 win.
Parsons (26-12) is back wrestling for a third through sixth place medal on Saturday.
Third-round consolation
Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer is a young heavyweight looking to medal at the state tournament, and after Friday’s second-round consolation match, he was one step closer to achieving that. Fehlhafer took on Sandhills/Thedford’s Brayton Branic and got the pin in 4:30.
Needing one more win, the sophomore pulled through with a 4-2 victory over Hunter Mayfield from Burwell on Friday night. Fehlhafer advances to the medal round with a record of 45-11.
Local Class D first-, second-round consolation recap
Centennial’s Rodewald, Kosek have seasons come to an end
The Broncos’ 120-pound freshman Keenan Kosek earned himself one win in the Class D state tournament on Friday in Omaha. Kosek, who came to Omaha with a 24-18 record, pinned Morrill’s Daniel Kohel in his first-round consolation match. But Kosek’s tournament ended shortly after in the second round as Elm Creek’s Koby Smith pinned Kosek in 2:07. Kosek’s final record for his freshman campaign is 25-20.
Tyson Rodewald surprised some when he qualified for the Class D state tournament with a sub-.500 record of 11-18, but the 160-pound Centennial junior earned his right to compete in Omaha. Rodewald’s season came to an end on Friday, however, in a first-round consolation match against Ansley-Litchfield’s Cooper Slingby, who handed Rodewald a 7-1 loss. Rodewald finishes his junior season with an 11-20 mark.
High Plains’ Gress, Beck, Marino fall in consolation rounds
Another local wrestler that made the Class D state tournament with a losing record was High Plains junior Hunter Gress, who entered Thursday with 19 wins and 23 losses. Gress’ time in Omaha was short, as he lost both his matches. In his first-round consolation match, Gress was pinned in 4 minutes, 16 seconds by Freeman junior Brody Dickinson. Gress ends his season 19-25.
Kolby Beck, the Storm’s 220-pound senior, lost his first-round consolation by getting pinned in 2 minutes by Dundy County/Stratton’s Delton Haines. Beck finishes up 21-21.
As for Javier Marino, High Plains’ 126-pound sophomore, he ended his state tournament by getting pinned in 3:16 by Sutherland’s Sam Foster. Marino ends his year 22-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.