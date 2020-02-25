OMAHA – The wrestler standing in the way of Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau and a Class D state championship at 126 pounds was a familiar one.
Central Valley senior Shaye Wood, who won the D 120-pound title last year, handed Schernikau a 4-0 loss at the D-2 district final a little over a week ago in Greeley.
So Schernikau, a four-time state qualifier, got another crack at Wood Saturday afternoon in the D 126-pound championship at CHI Health Center Omaha. Wood came out on top again, however, pinning Schernikau in 3 minutes, 47 seconds. Schernikau was holding a 3-2 edge in the second period when Wood caught him in a bad spot and ended the match.
Schernikau ends his senior year runner-up with a 47-8 record.
Payne, Fehlhafer finish fifth
Centennial junior Ryan Payne and sophomore heavyweight Carson Fehlhafer both finished fifth in their respective weight classes at the state tournament.
Payne, at 132 pounds, lost his consolation semifinal to Winside’s Art Escalante by getting pinned in 3:54. But Payne ended his season on a good note in the fifth-place match, winning 9-5 over Sutherland’s Jon Peterka. Payne’s final record of his junior campaign is 45-11.
As for Fehlhafer, the sophomore was pinned in 4:08 by Arapahoe’s Levi Kerner in the consolation semis. Fehlhafer regrouped, though, and grabbed fifth by pinning Superior’s Payton Christiancy in 1:20. Fehlhafer ends his season 46-12.
Centennial tied for 12th in the Class C team standings. Plainview was the D champ with 146 points while Mullen was runner-up with 110.
Top-10 team scoring from the Class D state tournament: 1. Plainview 146; 2. Mullen 110; 3. Neligh-Oakdale 74; 4. Howells-Dodge 72; 5. Ansley-Litchfield 63; 6. Elkhorn Valley 60; 7. Twin Loup 57; 8. Weeping Water 55; 9. Winside 53.5; 10. Burwell 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.