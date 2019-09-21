LEDE fillmore

News-Times file photo

Fillmore Central's Erin Schmidt.

WILBER – Behind 13 kills and three ace serves from Erin Schmidt, the Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team improved to 9-4 on the season with an easy sweep on the road over Wilber-Clatonia on Thursday.

Fillmore, which is now 7-1 in its last eight matches, got the victory with scores of 25-20, 25-11, 25-13. Halle Theis was right behind Schmidt in the kills department with eight while both Lexi Theis and Macy Scott added five.

Lexi Theis dished out a team-high 19 set assists while Scott had 14. The Panthers will host their own invite on Saturday.

Wilber-Clatonia dropped to 2-12 on the year.

