YORK – The 2019-20 girls basketball season didn’t end the way the York Dukes would have liked it to.
However, making the district final, winning seven more games than last year and returning the nucleus of the team for the 2020-21 campaign are all reasons to believe the Dukes have a chance to reach their goal of returning to the state tournament next season.
Head coach Matt Kern does lose one very important piece, though, and replacing the only senior on the team will be a challenge.
Natalia Dick played in her final game on Feb. 22 when York hosted the Norris Titans in the district final. The senior was second on the team in both scoring and rebounding at 12.2 and 6.5, respectively.
“Natalia has meant a ton to the program. She had always wanted to be a York Duke basketball player since she was a young girl, and it has been memorable for me being a small part of her basketball development,” Kern said. “Her hard work has earned Natalia a full-ride scholarship to Hastings College. That’s an incredible accomplishment. Replacing her will be a challenge. She’s a great leader and contributor on the court.”
Kern was almost apologetic for the loss in the district final to Norris, but was also quick to give the Titans credit for coming into a tough atmosphere and dominating the game.
“I understand that we need to be at the state tournament every year, but we have to credit Norris for coming in to our place and playing an outstanding game at the district final,” he said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to build upon this season and help the girls improve in their game.”
York, which finished with a record of 17-9, will return 80 percent of its starting lineup and several players who came off the bench and logged some key minutes over the course of the year.
Leading scorer Maddie Portwine will return for her senior season with a 13.5-per-game scoring average and as one of the better free-throw shooters in the York News-Times’ coverage area.
After that is where the challenge lies for the Dukes’ coaching staff.
York only averaged 37 percent from the field over the year and really struggled behind the 3-point line, hitting only 21 percent for the season (70 of 326). Dick was second on the team with a 46-percent field-goal average, and with those numbers removed York was just 35 percent from the field.
The remainder of the returning starters for next year – Masa Scheierman, Addison Legg and Destiny Shepherd – averaged a combined 16.1 points per contest.
Off the bench, the Dukes got 5.2 points from sophomore Mattie Pohl. The rest of the team combined for less than two points a game.
“We will be focusing a lot of our attention on skill development and especially our shooting. We want to improve upon our shooting percentages from this season,” Kern said. “We also want to continue to build depth as we have a number of young players that will be fighting for playing time at the varsity level. As we attend team camps, they provide the opportunity to mix and match lineups to see what gives us the best options to be successful next year.”
The offseason for the Dukes will include camps and team building activities.
“Our offseason is always an exciting time. The month of June for us will consist of multiple youth camps along with team camps, weight lifting and other activities,” Kern said. “We will host two camps once again this summer where teams across the state come to York for games.
“We’ll also travel to multiple camps and we’ll once again take our annual team-building trip somewhere in the region. This is yet to be determined.”
Kern feels a lot of improvement was made this year with a young team.
“I thought this past season was a great year. Our 17 wins was a great improvement from the 10 from the previous year,” he said. “We did this with an overall young team and only one senior. Our nine losses all came to teams playing the state tournament. Our crowd at the district final was outstanding. It was a loud atmosphere. We are grateful for the continued support of our team this season and beyond.”
