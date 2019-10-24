CRETE – The York College men’s basketball team rode a scoring surge late in the second half to beat Doane University, 70-65, on the road Tuesday night in Crete.
After finding themselves down 12 at the break, the Panthers fought hard to keep their record clean scoring 46 second-half points in their come-from-behind win.
The Panthers were down 58-54 with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. That’s when the Panthers kicked their offense into gear and went on a 12-2 run over a four-minute stretch. York’s defense held the Tigers without a field goal until 1:11 left in the game. With a three-point lead, the Tigers began to foul the Panthers and make them earn everything at the free-throw line. York went 4-of-6 over the final minute to secure the 70-65 win.
Tyreece Berry (JR/Muskogee, Okla.) led three Panthers in double-digit scoring with 16 points. Lance Ewell (SR/Brock, Texas) added 15 points to go with his team-high seven rebounds. Eric Lenear (JR/Bellevue, Neb.) added 11 points as well to the box score for York.
The Panthers shot just 29 percent from the floor in the first half and 16 percent from beyond the arc. The second half, however, was a completely different result for the Panthers as they shot over 53 percent from the floor and 40 percent from downtown. The outside shooting was what helped the Panthers the most as Doane dominated the paint with a 40-28 advantage.
The Tigers also won the rebounding advantage with a plus-seven on the stat sheet.
York improves to 2-0 on the season while Doane falls to 0-1. The Panthers will host Bellevue University on Friday night with a tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Freeman Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.