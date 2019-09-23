STROMSBURG – The winning trend in Stromsburg continues.
The Cross County Cougars volleyball team stayed undefeated over the weekend, winning its own invite with a 4-0 record. The Cougars are now 11-0 and will host David City (3-7) on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Cross County beat all its opponents 2-0, including High Plains, East Butler, Nebraska Lutheran and Osceola. The Cougars have only lost two sets all year.
Cross County’s Erica Stratman led the Cougars’ attack with 33 kills in the four wins. Cortlyn Schaefer was right behind her with 23. Amanda Giannou dished out 71 assists.
Two other York News-Times’ coverage area teams, the High Plains Storm and Nebraska Lutheran Knights, also competed at the invite.
High Plains went 2-2 and placed second in the tournament, beating East Butler and Nebraska Lutheran both by scores of 2-0. The Storm is now 8-7 on the season. Brooke Bannister unofficially led the Storm with 26 kills.
Nebraska Lutheran ended the day 1-3, with the lone win coming against Osceola, 2-1.
Cross County 2, East Butler 0
Stratman smacked nine kills against East Butler while Schaefer had six as the Cougars rolled to wins of 25-10, 25-15. Giannou recorded 21 assists.
Cross County’s serve game racked up 10 aces and was led by Schaefer’s five. Talia Nienhueser added three.
Defensively, Schaefer got under a team-high 10 digs.
Cross County 2, High Plains 0
In a battle of two York News-Times’ coverage area teams, the Cougars won it handily with scores of 25-19, 25-15.
Schaefer recorded a match-high 12 kills while Stratman had eight. High Plains’ attack was led by Kenna Morris and Brianna Wilshusen, who had six and five kills, respectively.
Giannou had 22 assists for Cross County while Lindsi Hughes had eight for High Plains.
Defensively, Katie Kopetzky was the top dig-getter for Cross County with 12. High Plains’ Bannister got under nine for High Plains.
Cross County 2, Osceola 0
The Cougars had an easy time with Osceola, too, winning 25-8, 25-17. Chloe Sandell had the most kills for Cross County with seven while Schaefer had five to go with four aces. Giannou handed out 13 assists.
Cross County 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Stratman was a terror for Nebraska Lutheran. She led the Cougars with 12 kills while Sandell was second on the team with three as Cross County won behind scores of 25-19, 25-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.