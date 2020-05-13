York High School graduate Karlee Seevers (2018) was recently awarded the Sam Foltz Award presented to 27 University of Nebraska student-athletes who have given back to the community by volunteering their time to attend and work at events.
LINCOLN – A total of 27 University of Nebraska student-athletes receive the Sam Foltz Award annually.
The No. 27 represents the jersey number of Foltz, who was tragically killed in a car accident along with Michigan State punter Mike Sadler in the summer of 2016. Sam was from Greeley, Nebraska and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. He was a five-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll selection and made the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship teams.
This past April, York High School graduate Karlee Seevers, a sophomore at Nebraska and a member of the Cornhuskers’ softball team, was among 27 athletes who were notified that they had won the award. The celebration, however, had to be pre-empted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They usually have what they call a ‘Night at the Lied Center’ in Lincoln and that is where all the award winners are recognized,” Seevers said. “This year it all took place on Facebook Live and we watched it via Zoom.
“I opened my email one day and that is how I found out that I had been selected for the award,” Seevers added. “When I did open it, I thought, ‘wow what an honor.’ To be able to receive this award for something I am passionate about and that is giving back to the community and working these events and meeting all kinds of people.”
The Sam Foltz Award was created by the University’s Character Council and those who receive the award embody what Sam lived by: courage; commitment; open-mindedness and caring.
While Seevers said that she was not really aware of how the nomination came about, she did say that giving back to the community is a big part of the Life Skills Program.
“Our Life Skills program puts out an email once a month and lets us know what events are taking place, the time and where they are being held,” Seevers added. “It really depends on the time of year as to how many I can actually get to. If it’s during the softball season, then maybe just a couple a month, but otherwise I try to get to as many as I can. I had been meeting with a woman in a rest home several times during the week, but with the COVID-19 restrictions I have only been able to call her two to three times per week, so that has been tough.”
Seevers said that all the events are logged on a spreadsheet as part of the documentation process.
Seevers, who moved home to York when the pandemic first hit the area, has since moved back to Lincoln.
“When the restrictions started to lift, I wanted to move back and try to get back into a routine,” Seevers said. “We received an email from the chancellor stating that classes would resume at the University in the fall. Now is when we usually start to get into summer conditioning, but with all the buildings still in quarantine we have not been able to do that.
“It was surreal when this COVID-19 thing hit and it was really hard because I missed all my teammates. We had been hearing about it, but it just seemed to come out of nowhere when they started to close schools and games were stopped at halftime,” Seevers added.
“I stay in touch with them (teammates) weekly through a Zoom session with the coaches, but it’s just not the same. Sticking together and appreciating time with family and teammates is more important now than ever. We have to continue to build relationships and spend as spend as much time with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.