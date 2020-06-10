KEARNEY – The 2020 Kearney Junior Golf Classic took place on Monday, June 8 at the Kearney Country Club.
The tournament was reduced to just a one-day tournament.
Two local golfers came away with top 10 efforts as York sophomore to be Ryan Seevers finished in a tie for fourth place in the boys 14-15 year old age group.
Seevers was nine shots off the pace set by tournament champion Jackson Benge of Omaha. Seevers fired an 85 and finished tied with Trey Ruge of Omaha.
In the boy’s 16-plus division, Geneva’s Alexander Schademann, who will be a sophomore at Fillmore Central High School this fall, fired an 82 and tied for sixth place with Kolby Brown of Omaha.
The winner of the 16-plus division was Nolan Johnson of Gretna with a 77.
The Nebraska Junior Golf Tour winds up on July 29 with an 18-hole championship at Firethorn Country Club in Lincoln.
