YORK — This week’s senior is Ty Schneider from York High School.
Schneider was a member of the Dukes’ 2019 Class B state championship tennis team and was battling for a spot on the York varsity golf squad when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down school and spring sports for the rest of the year. Schneider was willing to share his thoughts on how the pandemic affected his final year at York.
Q: When you first heard the news of schools being closed through May 31, what was your reaction?
A: “The first thing that went through my mind was that my athletic career is over. I won’t be playing any sports at the college level, so I will never compete at that level again. I was also pretty devastated hearing that we will never go to high school again, and I may never talk to some of my classmates again. I still have hope that we will walk across a stage together as a senior class.”
Q: Have you kept in touch with your classmates/teammates during this time, and have you as seniors discussed how this has affected your lives and the future going forward?
A: “I have been able to keep in touch with some of my classmates. We constantly talk about how we will never have closure on our high school career with it suddenly ending like this.”
Q: How have you spent the days without school or sports, and how will this affect you in the days ahead?
A: “I’ve been waking up at the normal time and getting my school work done in the morning. After that I like to go play some golf in the afternoon and go fish sometimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.