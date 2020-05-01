This week’s senior is Zach Beaver from York High School.
Beaver is planning to attend Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa this fall and play baseball for the Pioneers. He was also a member of the York golf team and played for the Cornerstone Legion program in the summer.
Q: When you first heard the news of schools being closed through May 31, what was your reaction?
A: “My initial reaction to school and sports being canceled was shock. I had my last day of school and I didn’t even know it. We had one week of golf practice, and suddenly it was all over. On top of that, prom, several academic events that I’m involved in and graduation will likely be canceled. It seems unreal to me that all of the things that I had looked forward to in my final semester were not going to happen. It was initially pretty upsetting. I know that all of the cancelations are for a good reason, but missing out on all of these opportunities is tough. Right now, I’m trying to be positive by looking to the future. I’m looking forward to college and everything that comes with that.”
Q: Have you kept in touch with your classmates/teammates during this time, and have you as seniors discussed how this has affected your lives and the future going forward?
A: “I have been able to keep in touch with my friends. The main thing that I think we’ll miss out on is memories. We’ll all still be able to go to college, or whatever else in life. In the long run, I don’t think this will have a huge impact on all of us, but the memories are what we’ll miss. We won’t have the memories from prom night. We won’t have the memories from the everyday interactions at school. We won’t have the memory of walking across the stage, and receiving our diplomas. I’m sure that a lot of people who have been through their senior years already would say that those are some of their best memories from high school.”
Q: How have you spent the days without school or sports, and how will this affect you in the days ahead?
A: “Days have been very boring. Most days I have an hour or two of online homework. After that, there’s really not much to do at all. One thing that I’ve been able to do is golf. The country club has been able to stay open during these times, so some of my teammates and I have been getting out to golf. That is the only real activity that has remained the same during these times. Everything else has come to a complete halt.”
