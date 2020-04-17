YORK — The 2020 spring sports season was over before it started.
Many senior student-athletes went home on March 11 for spring break and did not return to their schools because the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close indefinitely.
The spring sports season officially ended when Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced in early April the schools would remain closed through May 31.
Hunter Royal
York High School
Hunter Royal is a senior at York High School and a Hastings College tennis commit, and he was set to play his final season of golf for the Dukes. Here are his comments on the situation and how this has affected him.
Q: When you first heard the news of schools being closed through May 31, what was your reaction?
A: “I was disappointed and saddened. I didn’t want my senior year to end like this, and I really wanted to compete for York High School one more time. Most importantly, I wanted to be able to see my classmates again, because I know the chances of seeing them after high school was already slim. It took a day for it to really settle in, but as a Christian, my hope doesn’t come from playing one last high school season; it comes from Jesus Christ. His plans are greater, and that’s where we all need to take a step back to really evaluate our attitudes towards this situation.”
Q: Have you kept in touch with your classmates/teammates during this time, and have you as seniors discussed how this has affected your lives and the future going forward?
A: “The past few weeks have been a learning stage for me; that’s for sure. I still try to keep my school routine the same as much as possible, and for someone that physically can’t sleep in, it works out really well for me. I like to do my schoolwork in the morning, and then Hayden (twin brother) and I go out and play 18 holes of golf. We make room for tennis in the afternoon and evenings, and I’m able to stay busy most of the day just by doing those things. I’m trying not to let the situation all of us are in right now affect me, but I could obviously see the virus affecting my first semester of college classes and tennis, plus anything else in between.”
Q: Do you have a message to York High School?
A: “Thank you for all the memories. Although there could have been more, I’m incredibly thankful for the ones I do have, and they will last a lifetime. It truly has been the best 3.75 years of my life, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The York News-Times will continue to feature seniors from across the area, allowing them to share their thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them and how they feel about their final year of school and possibly a traditional graduation being taken away. If you want to share your thoughts, please send an email to ken.kush@yorknewstimes.com.
