YORK – The rosters for the sixth annual Striv All-Star girls and boys basketball games, as well as the first-ever volleyball match, were recently released, and seven student-athletes – six females and one male – from the York News-Times’ coverage area were selected.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the all-star games won’t be played this year. The full rosters can be found at the end of this article.
Fillmore Central’s Halle Theis, a Regis University (Colo.) volleyball commit, was selected to play in both the volleyball and girls’ basketball games. As a senior, Theis racked up team-highs in kills (330), blocks (78) and digs (247) for the Panthers, who finished the season 20-11.
Theis was also a key member of Fillmore’s girls’ basketball team that went 17-8. She averaged 10 points, 6.4 rebounds and shot 71 percent (62-87) from the free-throw line.
Theis’ teammate, Macy Scott, was another Fillmore Central graduate that made the girls’ basketball roster.
Scott, a Southeast Community College basketball commit, averaged a team-best 10.4 points and 2.7 steals while dishing out 2.2 assists per night.
Two more local student-athletes were selected to play in the girls basketball game in York’s Natalia Dick and Centennial’s Hunter Hartshorn.
Dick, a Hastings College basketball commit, averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for Matt Kern’s team which went 17-9 and made a district final. Hartshorn, a Southeast Community College commit who shouldered a heavy load offensively after season-ending injuries to teammates Kate Hirschfeld and Asia Nisly, averaged 10.9 points and three rebounds while shooting 78 percent (69-89) from the charity stripe.
Cross County’s Cael Lundstrom was the lone male in the News-Times’ area that made the STRIV all-star basketball roster. Lundstrom averaged 8.8 points for the Cougars, who went 18-7 this past season. Lundstrom was an 80-percent (48-60) free-throw shooter during the season.
Rounding out the rest of the local student-athletes on the volleyball roster was Heartland’s Rhianna Wilhelm and Centennial’s Kaitlyn Fehlhafer.
Wilhelm, a Nebraska-Kearney volleyball commit, led the Huskies in kills (160), aces (45), digs (309) and assists (297). Fehlhafer finished her senior year as a Bronco with 281 kills and 49 blocks.
STRIV All-Star volleyball rosters:
Orange Team: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Katie Moser, Grand Island Central Catholic; Addison Smith, Seward; Lexie Kreizel, Lincoln Lutheran; Carrie Beethe, Johnson County Central; Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Lauren Emmanuel, North Bend Central; Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell; Tori Thomas, Hastings St. Cecilia; Halle Theis, Fillmore Central; Paxtyn Dummer, Aurora; Marissa Morris, Twin River. Head coach: Tom Pallas, Seward.
Blue Team: Rhianna Wilhelm, Heartland; Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Centennial; Makenna Asher, St. Cecilia; Becca Valdez, Columbus Lakeview; Stephanie Meyer, Thayer Central; Gabi Nordaker, Millard West; Lauryn Samuelson, Southern Valley; Ellie Allen, Crete; Hannah Domandle, Millard West; Megan Ortmeier, North Bend Central; Alexis Johnson, Lincoln Christian; Lauren Justesen, Elmwood-Murdock. Head coach: Makayla Westphal, Crete.
STRIV All-Star girls basketball rosters:
Orange Team: Lauren Emmanuel, North Bend Central; Megan Ortmeier, North Bend Central; Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig; Gabby Moser, Central City; Natalia Dick, York; Jayla Policky, Milford; Addison Dorn, Freeman; Macy Scott, Fillmore Central; Molly Davis, Yutan; Sable Lambley, Dundy County-Stratton; Sara Huss, Fairbury. Head coach: Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central.
Blue Team: Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow; Morgan Maly, Crete; Kendal Brigham, Wahoo; Brooke Poppert, St. Paul; Allie Kunze, Palmer; Lauren Hedlund, Boone Central; Regan Alfs, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Hunter Hartshorn, Centennial; Lauren Meyer, Syracuse; Kamryn Pokorney, Shelby-Rising City; Kayce Kallhoff, Elgin Public/Pope John; Halle Theis, Fillmore Central. Head coach: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow.
STRIV All-Star boys basketball rosters:
Orange Teams: Jacob Haight, Sutton; Josh Lambert, Auburn; Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Austin Endorf, North Bend Central; Trey Scheef, Wahoo; Trey Yates, Freeman; Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra; Tredyn Prososki, Riverside; Wyatt Mach, Sandy Creek; Colten Thompsen, Oakland-Craig; Cael Lundstrom, Cross County. Head coach: Jon Ladehoff, Sutton.
Blue Team: Gavin Lipovsky, Adams Central; Connor Creech, Hastings; Seth Stroh, Kearney; Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock; Josiah Gardiner, Crete; Zac LaFave, Elkhorn South; Nate Boerkircher, Aurora; Haggan Hilgendorf, Hastings; Collin Murray, Kearney; Noah Stoddard, Waverly; CJ Hughes, Auburn; Colby Hays, Grand Island Northwest. Head coach: Zac Foster, Adams Central.
