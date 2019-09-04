YORK – After seeing a weekend home quad rained out, the York Dukes came back from the holiday weekend to host the Class B No. 3 Hastings Tigers at the Ballpark Complex on Tuesday night.
The Dukes took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Hastings rolled a lucky seven on their side in the top of the second to take a 7-2 lead and went on for the 9-3 win.
York head coach Danyel Seevers pointed out during her talk with the girls after the game that if they had made the plays in the top of the second they should have made, things would have been a lot different.
“You take away those seven runs and it’s a much different ball game,” said Seevers. “We have to play better defense. I thought that Lauren Haggadone did a much better job on the mound. She is getting so much better composed and confident with what she’s doing, but we have to back her up. We can’t let them score seven runs in an inning.”
The first batter for the Dukes in the game went deep as Haggadone, who went the distance on the hill for the Dukes, homered to center for a 1-0 lead.
York added a second run when Jamie Hoblyn was hit by a pitch with bases loaded.
The Dukes had a chance to have a big bottom of the first inning, but Hastings starter Elle Douglas was able to get out of a bases loaded jam just giving up two runs.
In the second, the big blow was a three-run home run by Kaelan Sshultz that pushed a 4-2 lead to 7-2.
Hastings hit the ball hard in the top of the second and the Dukes could not make the plays on some critical ground balls that could have easily changed the complexion of the game.
“Hastings is a very good team, they are very well coached and they are going to do great things this year,” Seevers stated. “We would have had them on the ropes if we would have taken away that inning. Our kids have to understand you have to show up every pitch and every moment.”
The Tigers added two runs in the fifth while the Dukes tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh to account for the final score.
Hastings had 14 hits in the win against Haggadone, who struck out six and gave up four earned runs.
Haggadone also walked two and hit a batter.
Hastings was led on offense by Schultz who was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBI; while shortstop Ellie McCoy was 2 for 5 with three runs batted in.
York managed seven hits off of Elle Douglas who worked all seven innings and struckout three York batters.
Offensively for York, junior Meaghan Rowe was 3 for 3 including a second inning double.
The loss of the games to the rain over the weekend is not what the Dukes needed right now as they try to build confidence and chemistry early in the season.
“We can’t have any more rain, I know the farmers want it, but we have to be playing ball and getting the kinks worked out,” Seevers added. “I am hoping Thursday we can turn around and get a win against Aurora and get some confidence built up. They are still learning, some of them different positions. Our pitchers on the mound are getting there and we need to get them the confidence. We just need the defense to back them up.”
Hastings (4-2)
070 020 0- 9 14 1
York (1-3)
200 000 1- 3 7 2
