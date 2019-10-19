YORK, Neb. — Behind Gabe Knisley’s physical down-hill running and a bend-but-never-break performance from their defense, the Seward Bluejays left East Hill Stadium in York with an 18-0 win over the host Dukes.
The 190-pound Knisley slammed into the heart of the York defense all night and accounted for much of Seward’s unofficial 139 rushing yards.
With Seward’s starting quarterback Ben Myers out with an injury he suffered the week before against Hastings, the Bluejays relied on their offensive line and rushing attack with sophomore backup signal caller Gavin Sukup taking the majority of the snaps. Seward used its rushing attack to find the end zone twice on its first two possessions in the first quarter when Zach Ellingson plunged in from 1 yard and 230-pound Jordan Kavulak took a perimeter run 19 yards for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead.
“We feel like we have the ability to be a really physical, down-hill-running football team,” Seward head coach Jamie Opfer said. “At times we did that very well, and at times we didn’t. Credit York — they shut us down in the second half. We weren’t able to run the ball like we wanted to.”
But York’s defense adjusted after that, and Seward didn’t add to its total until early in the fourth quarter when Sukup took to the air and found wideout Boone Duncan for a 35-yard score.
“Gavin is a pass-first quarterback, and that’s where he excels,” Opfer said. “Ben on the other hand can do both — he’s a 6-foot-3, 190-pound athlete that we can hammer the rock with, so we were missing that aspect of it tonight. But Gavin is going to be a special player. He’s a sophomore and has the ‘it’ factor.”
The Bluejays’ defense held York’s struggling offense, which is missing injured starting quarterback Ty Bartholomew and running back Jacob Diaz, to 220 total yards. It’s the third time this season the Dukes have been shut out.
The Dukes’ offense was close to putting points on the board multiple times, however, as starting quarterback Jake Erwin broke off long runs of 32 and 53 yards while running back Marley Jensen busted free for a 30-plus-yarder before getting caught at the Seward 9 yard line. The struggles continued on special teams, too, where the Dukes missed two field goals.
“Us not being able to score being inside the 10-yard line twice, it’s a game we definitely could have won,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said. “There are a couple little things in that game that, if they’re switched around we could have won. But they played really hard. I just told the guys we need to stay together and come back ready to roll one more week at least.”
York, which drops to 2-6 on the season while Seward improved to .500 at 4-4, will travel to Crete (2-6) next week. The Cardinals lost to Grand Island Northwest 34-27 on Friday night.
Seward (4-4) 12 0 0 6 — 18
At York (2-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
S: Zach Ellingson 1 run (extra point missed)
S: Jordan Kavulak 19 run (extra point missed)
S: Boone Duncan 35 pass from Gavin Sukup (two-point conversion fail)
