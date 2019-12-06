YORK – Long-time assistant coach Darrel Branz earned his first head coaching win for the York Dukes in his first dual of the 2019-20 season–but it wasn’t easy.
Branz took over for Chad Mattox, who is now the head coach of the York College Panthers program at the end of last year.
With a strong returning junior class, and five returning state qualifiers, the Dukes came into the triangular with Norris and Seward as the No. 6-rated team in Class B, according to NEwrestle.
York fought from behind late to get the 42-38 win over Norris, setting up a battle between the Dukes and Seward Bluejays.
Seward came in at 1-0, as they defeated Norris 54-30.
Seward 42, York 37
The Seward Bluejays started fast and never looked back.
The visitors in blue and yellow won five of the first six matches by pin and jumped to a 30-4 lead.
At 220 pounds, senior Brayan Rodriguez had his second consecutive tough match of the night when he matched up against Jordan Kuvalek.
Rodriguez held a 3-0 lead for most of the match, but closed with a takedown and the 5-0 win to improve to 1-1 and cut the Jays’ lead to 30-7.
But that didn’t last long, as Jackson Warren defeated Beau Woods by pin and the lead went to 36-7.
After an open at 106 gave York freshman Dravenn Nichelson his first varsity win, Seward’s Cash Duncan closed the door on the Dukes chances with a pin and a 42-13 lead.
York closed out the dual with wins by Thomas Ivey (2-0) at 120; Kaleb Eliker (2-0) with an open weight; Oren Krumrie (2-0) with a pin of Eli Hiser in 1:08 of the first and Streeter-Meyer with a pin against Breckin Schoepf at 138 to cut the final margin to five points.
‘In the Seward dual it’s always a tough one when you wrestle those guys,” said Branz. “Seward likes to hang with us and we like to hang with them. This is always a tough match-up and it’s a lot of fun to have the dual here and we had some tough matches.”
York 42, Norris 38
The first dual of the season came down to the final match as Norris sophomore Chase Eggleston took on York’s Kaleb Eliker protecting a 38-36 lead for the Titans.
Eliker, who qualified for the state meet in 2019 and came in as the No. 6 ranked wrestler at 126, took control of the match right off the first whistle and never let up as he scored a pin at the 1:17 mark of the first period giving the Dukes a 42-38 win.
York jumped out to a 12-0 lead as Oren Krumrie, a junior at 132 and Nate Streeter, another junior at 138 both picked up second period pins.
The Titans answered as they got wins by pin at 145 and 152 from Brandon Stolzer and Cooper Spaulding to even the score at 12-12.
An open weight for the Dukes at 160 gave Norris an 18-12 lead, but that evaporated quickly when Kobe Lyons at 170 earned a win with an open weight.
Norris led 24-18, but another open weight for the Titans gave Jacob Frink his first varsity win to make it 24-24.
In the match of the night, No. 3 rated Dylan Meyer of Norris and No. 4 ranked Brayan Rodriguez of York put on a show. Meyer survived a late flurry from Rodriguez for the 6-5 win and a 27-24 lead for the Titans.
York went up 30-27 as Beau Woods picked up six points the easy way and the Dukes went to the smaller weight classes up 30-27.
Norris took the lead back when Mitchell Jacobs picked up a major decision over Dravenn Nichelsen and Charlie Johnson scored six points with a win at 113 pounds.
With two weight classes remaining, the Dukes sent out state qualifier and fifth place finisher Thomas Ivey at 120-pounds and the junior scored a pin with 34 seconds left in the first period setting up Eliker to secure the match win at 126-pounds.
“We knew in the Norris dual there were going to be some tough matches but we did alright there,” Branz said. “The guys fought hard and wrestled hard and with some of their opens that gave us a little bit of help. Hats off to Norris they wrestled hard and they have some good guys.”
The Dukes will host 10 other teams on Saturday at the York Invite, including defending Class B State Champion Northwest.
A total of 35 rated wrestlers and four rated teams.
Along with York and Northwest, Class A No. 4 Omaha Burke and No. 9 Omaha Westside are in the field.
