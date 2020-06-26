SILVER CREEK — Thanks to a strong performance on the mound from starting pitcher Tanner Wood and errorless play from the defense behind him, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels picked up a 9-1 win over Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in five innings Friday evening in the first round of the Silver Creek Legion baseball tournament at Ralph Jilg Field.
The righty Wood held BDS scoreless for the first three innings. That gave the SOS offense time to work, but it didn’t need much. The Rebels scored in all but one inning they played and got on the board in the bottom of the first when Jett Pinneo scored on a sacrifice fly from Bailey Belt.
“That was some great pitching by Tanner,” SOS coach Jeff Kuhnel said after the game. “He had 62 pitches, and 40 of them were strikes.. So, that’s pretty efficient. When you can do that, you’re going to go a long ways.”
Mick Hoatson gave SOS a 2-0 advantage in the second with an RBI groundout that scored Max Hoatson, but the Rebels put the game away for good afterwards with a four-run third inning. During that stretch, Kyle Napier hit an RBI single while Pinneo rounded third and scored on a BDS error. Napier wound up scoring too after a sacrifice fly by Grady Belt to give his team a 5-0 lead, then Mick Hoatson connected on an RBI single to bring the lead to 6-0.
SOS ended the game early when Colin Wingard singled home Bailey Belt and Max Hoatson.
“It was an all-around quality game, the one you like to see,” Kuhnel said. “We didn’t overpower the ball — we only had five hits. But they were timely.”
SOS outhit BDS 5-4 in the game. Mick Hoatson led the team in the RBI department with three while Bailey Belt and Wingard both had two.
SOS will play Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) Saturday at 1 p.m. in Silver Creek.
BDS 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
SOS 1 1 4 0 3 — 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.