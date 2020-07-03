SHELBY – After taking runner-up at the six-team Silver Creek tournament last Sunday, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels Seniors Legion baseball team had its Tuesday game rained out in Central City but got back in the win column Wednesday against North Bend, 10-2, at home in Shelby.
The SOS Seniors are now 4-2 on the season while the Juniors lost for the first time on Tuesday in Central City, 8-7, before getting back on track against North Bend on Wednesday with a 12-4 victory.
The Juniors are 5-1 ahead of Friday’s trip to Malcolm for a pre-Independence Day contest. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the Seniors’ game following at around 8.
Central City 8, SOS Juniors 7
It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams with seven lead changes.
Central City led 7-6 at the end of four innings, but SOS tied the game in the top of the seventh when Wyatt Urban reached on an error by the center fielder and Colin Wingard, who started the inning with a single, scored from first base.
The Rebel pitching staff forced extra innings in the bottom of the frame with two pop outs and a strikeout.
The SOS offense went scoreless in the eighth, though, which gave the Central City bats an opportunity. SOS righty Pierce Branting struck out his first batter, but then walked the next and hit another. Kale Jensen then stepped to the plate and delivered a game-winning RBI double.
Central City outhit SOS 8-7 in the game. The Rebels’ defense committed four errors.
Grady Belt led SOS with three hits and two RBIs while both Wingard and Isaiah Zelasney had two hits. Wingard recorded one RBI.
Zelasney pitched seven innings and struck out three with five walks. He gave up seven runs, but only two were earned.
SOS Juniors 12, North Bend 4
The Rebel offense didn’t have any trouble against the North Bend pitching staff Wednesday as it scored two or more runs in four of the five innings played.
Helped out by some shaky pitching from North Bend, SOS took a 6-0 lead after the second thanks in part to an RBI single from both Payton Silva and Belt, and a sacrifice bunt from Wingard that scored Mick Hoatson.
North Bend rallied, however, and cut its deficit to 6-4 in the top of the third. The two-run difference was short-lived as SOS regained a big lead with a four-run inning in the bottom half of the frame. During that stretch, Colton Kirby hit an RBI double while Zelasney recorded an RBI single to left and then later scored on a groundout by Andrew Dubas that gave his team a 10-4 advantage.
The game ended due to the eight-run rule when the Rebels tacked on two runs in the fifth from RBI singles off the bat of Isaac Whitmore and Urban.
Rebels Kolton Neujahr and Ceagen Watts combined efforts on the mound. Neujahr went 2 1/3 innings and struck out two with three walks. He gave up four runs, two of which were earned. Watts went 2 2/3 scoreless innings and had six strikeouts against three walks.
SOS Seniors 10, North Bend 2
Behind solid outings on the mound from Tanner Wood and Urban, the SOS Seniors got past North Bend 10-2 in 4 ½ innings.
Kyle Napier hit a two-run homer in the third and Jett Pinneo had three hits with three RBIs to lead the Rebels’ offense, which gained a 10-2 advantage after four innings. Both Napier and Max Hoatson ended their nights with two RBIs. Max Hoatson also connected on three hits while Bailey Belt had two doubles and one RBI.
Wood, a right-hander, threw three innings and recorded five strikeouts with three walks and gave up three hits with two earned runs. Urban struck out three with two walks in two scoreless innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.