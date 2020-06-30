SILVER CREEK, Neb. – After a 9-6 setback on Saturday afternoon to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) in the Seniors-only Silver Creek Legion baseball tournament, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels regrouped on Sunday and picked up an 11-9 win over Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley (PWG) to advance to the tournament championship Sunday night.
The Rebels, however, ran into a DCB buzzsaw, losing 4-0 to finish runner-up in the six-team tournament. The SOS Seniors move to 3-2 on the season and will host North Bend in Shelby on Wednesday with the Juniors starting at 5 p.m. and the Seniors after.
DCB 9, SOS 6 on Saturday
The Rebels enjoyed a strong start to their Saturday game against DCB, gaining a 5-1 lead after four innings of play. But DCB turned up the heat in the final three frames, outscoring SOS 8-1 to earn the come-from-behind win.
DCB outhit SOS 14-6 in the game and had Bryce Gorecki and Boston Caspersen both record three RBIs. SOS’s Bailey Belt led the team with two RBIs.
Cooper Gierhan started the game on the mound for the Rebels and lasted six innings before Pierce Branting finished the game. Gierhan struck out five batters against just two walks. He gave up 12 hits and seven earned runs.
SOS 11, PWG 9 on Sunday
Four-run innings in both the second and sixth helped the Rebels put PWG away in their first game Sunday.
Gierhan and Jett Pinneo each had an RBI single to give SOS a 4-2 lead in the second before Bailey Belt’s RBI double made the advantage 5-2. PWG was held scoreless in the second, third and fourth before tacking on one run in the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-3 heading into the sixth.
The Rebels pumped their lead to 10-3 in the top of the sixth thanks to two-run singles from Grady Belt and Mick Hoatson. DCB continued to press the gas, though, and rattled off a six-run sixth to cut the SOS lead down to just one run, 10-9.
An insurance run was added in the seventh for the Rebels when Tanner Wood hit home Gierhan with an RBI single. Bailey Belt was able to hold off the PWG batters for the final three outs with two groundouts and a lineout.
Gierhan led the SOS bats with three RBIs while both Grady Belt and Hoatson recorded two. Three players – Pinneo, Isaiah Zelasney and Gierhan – all had two hits.
Four Rebels saw action on the mound against PWG, including Colin Wingard, Branting, Kyle Napier and Bailey Belt. Wingard started and threw four innings with seven strikeouts and five walks. He gave up four hits and two earned runs.
Branting and Napier both had one strikeout.
DCB 4, SOS 0 on Sunday
It was a clean sweep for DCB, which won both games against SOS in the tournament. In the championship Sunday night, DCB outhit the Rebels 7-3 and played errorless baseball while the Rebel defense recorded two.
DCB scored once in the top of the third and sealed the win with a three-run seventh. SOS couldn’t figure out Elijah Boersen, who pitched all seven innings for DCB and recorded 10 strikeouts against only one walk. Gierhan led SOS with two hits while Bailey Belt had the other.
Bailey Belt started on the mound for SOS and lasted 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two, walked two and gave up three hits. He didn’t give up an earned run. Max Hoatson came in relief and tossed 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs.
