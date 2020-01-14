EXETER – Behind 18 points from Jett Pinneo, 16 from Bailey Belt and 13 from Collin Wingard, the Shelby-Rising City Huskies improved to 8-2 on Friday night with a 69-31 win on the road over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.
Exeter-Milligan drops to 6-5 on the year and will compete in the annual MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice, which started Monday.
Against Shelby, Exeter-Milligan trailed 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and 47-14 at halftime. Both Pinneo and Belt went 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
The Timberwolves were led by Jackson Beethe, who had 12 points and six rebounds. Max Zeleny added eight points and nine boards. Kole Svec and Peyton Pribyl chipped in with seven and four points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.