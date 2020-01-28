YORK — When Monday night’s Crossroads Conference tournament boys quarterfinals were finished just after 9 p.m. at the York City Auditorium, the Shelby-Rising City Huskies and Cross County Cougars had smiles on their faces.
Both advanced to the semifinals, which will be played Thursday in York at the auditorium.
Shelby, which came into the game rated Class C-2 No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald, blasted the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in its quarterfinal with a suffocating full-court pressure and a fast-paced offense. Cross County, on the other hand, had a much tougher time and grinded out a win in its game against a stingy East Butler Tigers squad led by athletic scorer Jaden Rhynalds, who came into the contest averaging 25 points.
Here are the two game recaps:
Shelby-Rising City 78, Nebraska Lutheran 48
Things went about as well as they could have for head coach Grant Gabel and his Huskies back on Jan. 18 when they visited Waco for a game with Nebraska Lutheran.
Shelby’s offense exploded that night in January as the Huskies went on to win 80-53.
The two teams met again on Monday, and much to the delight of the Huskies’ faithful in attendance, not much changed the second time around.
Shelby advanced to the semifinals of the tournament with a dominating 78-48 victory behind a 30-point performance from dynamic 6-foot-2 junior Colin Wingard, which included a two-handed break-away jam in the third quarter.
Shelby never trailed in the game and led 20-6 after the first quarter and 40-20 at halftime. Wingard was the beneficiary of pinpoint passes from his senior point guard, Jett Pinneo, and a fast up-and-down pace.
With the inside game working, the Huskies shot the ball well from deep, too. Shelby made five 3s in the first half and ended its night with nine. Senior guard Bailey Belt scored 11 points in the game, all of which came in the first half on three 3s and a first-quarter layup.
Pinneo, a 5-9 guard, pushed the ball up the court against the Knights, who struggled to pick the Huskies up in transition. Pinneo finished with 15 points and went 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. His and-1 early in the second half gave his team a 45-20 advantage.
The two teams cruised in the second half as Lutheran wasn’t able to make a comeback bid.
Shelby will play the winner of Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran (6-7) 6 14 15 13 — 48
Shelby-Rising City (13-2) 20 20 20 18 — 78
Nebraska Lutheran scoring: Trey Richert 12, Drake Tharp 11, Zach Richert 11, Nate Helwig 9, Brian Seaberg 2, Sam Otte 2, Andrew Oblender 1.
Shelby-Rising City scoring: Colin Wingard 30, Jett Pinneo 15, Bailey Belt 11, Mick Hoatson 6, Pierce Branting 5, Alec Wieseman 4, Hunter Long 3, Josh Seibert 3, Konnor Batenhorst 1.
Cross County 45, East Butler 40
The Cougars gutted out a tough and physical 45-40 win over Rhynalds and East Butler.
Cross County was set to trail at halftime by two, but thanks to an offensive rebound and putback by senior Thomas Harrington-Newton, the Cougars went into the locker room tied at 21.
Head coach Dan Conway’s Cougars came out hot in the second half, going on a 12-0 run that pumped their lead to 33-21 midway through the third before a couple free throws from Rhynalds stopped the Tiger bleeding. During that run for Cross County, senior sharpshooter Cael Lundstrom drilled two 3s while Isaac Noyd made one and Hollinger got an and-1 to fall.
Hollinger, a 6-5 post that moves very well, led the Cougars with 14 points while Noyd had 13, seven of which came at the line.
Noyd’s makes were much needed late in the fourth when East Butler made its run to get back in the game. The Tigers cut their deficit to just four points, 39-35, with 1:28 left to play off a Rhynalds’ layup through traffic.
But Cross County answered with 1 of 2 makes at the line from senior guard Christian Rystrom. East Butler was forced to play the foul game after that, and Cross County came through by making 5 of 7 in the final minute to seal the win — Noyd went 4 of 5 during that stretch.
Cross County improved to 10-6 on the season while East Butler dropped to 11-4.
The Cougars will play the winner of No. 3 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Osceola on Thursday at 7:30 pm.
East Butler (11-4) 9 12 6 13 — 40
Cross County (10-6) 8 13 15 9 — 45
East Butler scoring: Jaden Rhynalds 21, Austin Pierce 8, Justin Dvorak 6, Alex Pierce 4, Nolan Makovicka 1.
Cross County scoring: Cory Hollinger 14, Isaac Noyd 13, Cael Lundstrom 7, Christian Rystrom 5, Thomas Harrington-Newton 4, Carter Seim 2.
